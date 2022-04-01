Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' inspired 'Bridgerton' writer

MUMBAI: Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the soundtrack for a recent episode she penned was a Folklore deep cut.
“Fun fact! My unofficial anthem while writing this episode of Bridgerton was ‘Illicit Affairs’ by @taylorswift13,” Abby McDonald tweeted. She also included a lyric from the song’s forlorn bridge that she found particularly inspiring: “‘You showed me colors/ You know I can’t see with anyone else…'”
Fun fact! My unofficial anthem while writing this episode of Bridgerton was 'Illicit Affairs' by @taylorswift13. "You showed me colors/ You know I can't see with anyone else..." #AnUnthinkableFate
— Abby McDonald (@abbymcdonald) March 29, 2022
