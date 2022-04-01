For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Apr 2022 11:44

Suryaveer's first post-pandemic live performance at Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort Festival was one of the most memorable music events.

MUMBAI: The last few years have been highly excruciating for entertainment fans, particularly music lovers, because of the COVID19 Pandemic. Now that things are gradually getting back to normalcy the music industry is also trying to spread positivity and joy through music events.

Recently, Suryaveer, a versatile singer performed at ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort festival’ which was held at Red Fort, Delhi. It was a ten days long festival and Suryaveer performed for one night at the festival. Many political personalities attended the festival. The Indian government called the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort festival,' which was organized and performed for and by Suryaveer for the ministry of culture as the first of its kind of event in the Red Fort premises.

Suryaveer shares his experience of the magical event, as he says, "This was the initiative of the ministry of culture and Dalmia Bharat Ltd. This is a first-of-its-kind event happening in front of the Red Fort itself. The festival had a lot of crowds, the people were extremely high-spirited. As it was a big post-pandemic event, there was a lot of positive energy and many fans turned up. It was a surreal experience to perform in front of such a historic place as the Red Fort. I think this event will definitely go down in the history as one of the best music events ever"

'The Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort Festival was the show of a lifetime, with projection mappings on the fort itself, a plethora of cultural shows, activities, traditional handicrafts, and art installations, the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort Festival' was the show of a lifetime, with the Fort itself as a backdrop for the performance was a massive thrill factor for Suryaveer himself as well as everyone present. The energy of the festival was obviously one of patriotism, cultural enrichment, and enthusiastic dancing. Courtesy to Suryaveers' foot-tapping music!!

It was a magical event, and fans were swaying and grooving happily to Suryaveer's performance. The vibrant and happy vibes made 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Red Fort Festival' one of the most memorable music event. Check out the pictures now.

Speaking of the work front, Suryaveer recently bagged lot of appreciation for his new single, Yaad Aa Raha Hai. He had expressed his tribute to the late famous singer Bappi Da through this groovy song.

