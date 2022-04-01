"It was really great working with him as he was very patient and understanding with everyone." says singer Stebin Ben about director Shakti Hasija, on working with him for their recent hit single 'Mann Basiya"

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from humming along to its rhythm all day. The song Mann Basiya is one of those songs which has already struck a chord in our hearts. Shakti Hasija has put his vision behind this song.
The song depicts a cute love story of how you motivate your partner to overcome their fears. The song is shot beautifully at India's biggest theme park. Shakti Hasija has told the audience this adorable love story, and the song is currently gaining a lot of appreciation from the audience. As it has become one of the most hummed songs.
The melody to the song is given by Stebin Ben and Samira Koppikar. The song features internet sensations Tunisha Sharma and Stebin Ben who shares his experience of working with the director Shakti Hasija, he says: "It was really great working with him. The shoot was very well organized, and the concept was really nice. The director is really cool and calm with his work. I still remember that we had to finish the shoot in a day and there was a lack of time, but Shakti sir wrapped everything on time. It was really difficult to shoot in Imagica because of the complicated slides, but Shakti Sir was very patient and understanding with everyone. Shakti Sir played very well with the selection of the shooting location which complemented very well with the lively concept of the song."
The song has amassed over 3M views on YouTube and still counting. Mann Basiya is surely a visual treat along with its addictive tunes for all of us and Shakti Hasija's unique direction and his amazing team gets all the credit for it. Shakti Hasija was the man behind Bhoomi 2021, a unique concert at-home experience that has garnered much love and attention from music lovers.
