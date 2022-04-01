Erin Kinsey set to make grand Ole Opry debut April 23

MUMBAI: Just days following the highly anticipated release of her debut EP, 40 East, “rising star” (People) Erin Kinsey is thrilled to officially announce that she will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on April 23, 2022. Tickets are available now at Opry.com.
The RECORDS Nashville singer/songwriter was at a loss for words when surprised with the news and shared the personal clip to her socials today.
“What does a Grand Ole Opry debut means to me? Honestly - it means everything,” shares Kinsey. “The first time I came to Nashville at 11 years old, right after I started chasing this dream, I sat in those pews and just hoped one day it would be me in that circle playing my songs. In 2020, I had the absolute honor of singing beside Rita Wilson while she sang a song I wrote for breast cancer awareness. Even though that was a dream come true in so many ways, there was a part of me that was worried it was the closest I’d ever get. But little did I know, a year (to the day) after I released my first song to streaming platforms, I’d be stepping on the most historic, important, and respected stage in country music. It means everything. "
Kinsey is still reeling from the excitement as her newly released EP (March 25) has the press buzzing:
“Putting her creative mind to work, she presents a masterpiece
that is all co-written by her.” – Country Now
“Dynamic debut…” – Billboard
“…her perfect introduction…” – Taste of Country
“…energetic high-octane pop country” – Holler
“…soundtrack to all your summer road trips.” – Country Swag
“These songs and the narratives captured within her storytelling reflect Kinsey’s life as she blossoms under the spotlight.” – The Nash News
40 East features Kinsey’s debut country radio single, “Just Drive.” Written by Kinsey along with Michael August and Josh Ronen and produced by Ronen, the song continues to connect online with over 25 million streams to date and counting, landing her on many “Ones To Watch” lists for 2022. The song was sparked when she thought of combining country lyrics with the gritty sound of a pop/rock Paramore song. After sharing sneak peek video clips of the song on her socials, Kinsey garnered more than 7.2 million views on TikTok — and an incredible 62,500+ pre-saves prior to release.
