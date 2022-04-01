Danish Khan joins team of captains on 'Superstar Singer 2'

MUMBAI: After 'Indian Idol' contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayali Kumble, Danish Khan is now also set to join the panel of captains on singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Danish is elated to be part of the show and shares how he feels joining it as a captain.

Danish shares: "I have followed the first season of 'Superstar Singer' and was genuinely amazed by the talent. Now receiving the opportunity to be a part of the second edition has taken my excitement level a notch higher. While searching for the best singing talents across India, I witnessed some unbelievable singers who have made an irreplaceable place in my heart."

Danish, who hails from Uttar Pradesh is looking forward on mentoring the young talents.

As he says: "I am really looking forward to interact with and mentor the budding talents that come in my team as I am sure it is going to be a musical roller coaster ride! I hope the viewers love the talent as much as we enjoy guiding them and acknowledge the surprises we bring along the way."

'Superstar Singer 2' will be staring soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)