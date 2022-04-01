British-Iranian, singer-songwriter, Farrah draws on a past relationship in a stunningly captivating track, 'Freewheeling'.

MUMBAI: Fresh on the scene from her debut EP ‘Night Light’, Farrah effortlessly blends genres on 'Freewheeling'. Hypnotic production lays the foundation for the newcomer’s raw and vulnerable lyrics as her vocals dance between tones, showcasing her velvety range. As the song progresses, 00s inspired drum patterns and other worldly synths build - a sound Farrah is becoming recognised for as she takes influence from her heritage.

Delving into the story behind the track, Farrah explains: ‘Freewheeling was a form of closure for myself after a long-term relationship ended. It describes that feeling of confusion when someone isn’t sure about you – wondering if you should respect yourself and walk away or wait around for answers. I found the latter only damaged my self-esteem and prolonged the pain. I hope that people who listen to this song feel empowered enough to realise they are more than enough on their own and don’t need to settle for someone who is unsure because someone else will see and deserve your true value.’

Never shying away from the truth in her writing, Farrah has proved that she’s an artist who’s lyrics resonate with many. With her debut headline show selling out in a matter of days, the newcomer’s success has been coming in thick and fast with a sync on US hit TV show, ‘Good Trouble’, as well as continued support from top tastemakers at both BBC Radio 1Xtra and Rinse FM. With the release of 'Freewheeling' there is no doubt the songstress is on an upward trajectory into the rest of 2022.