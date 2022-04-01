For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Apr 2022 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Bigg Boss runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and stunning Shipra Goyal to be seen in a new music single

MUMBAI: Singer Shipra Goyal and Pratik Sehajpal, Bigg Boss 15 runner-up have been spotted together on their Instagram for their new upcoming song called 'Subah Se Shaam.' Pratik Sehajpal, who has a strong female fan base will be seen featuring in the song. He is known for participating in Season 3 of 'MTV Love School' and Bigg Boss 15 where he was the runner-up. The music video is shot in the picturesque backdrop of Kasauli. The shooting of the video has been concluded and according to the sources, the chemistry between Shipra and Pratik in the song is wonderful.

In the words of Shipra Goyal, “It was a fantastic experience working with Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik is an energetic, fun to work with, and talented individual. He gave his all to the upcoming music single. Couldn't have asked for a better co-star. I'm sure the song will delight the audience and hope that they love and cherish my new song as they have done so in the past.”

Singer Shipra Goyal is well-known for her musical hits such as Ishq Bulaava from the movie Hasee to Phasee, Gaddi Pichhe Naa, Churi, Lamborghini, I Don't Care, and many more hit music singles. Among her new hits are ‘Gaddi Kaali’ with Jassie Gill, and ‘Ladaaka’ with Dr Zeus and R Nait. She is on her way to bringing out more exciting songs for her beloved fans and audience.

