Whitepixel and GapBox bag Sales Mandate of Sidharth TV

MUMBAI: Sidharth TV Network, the prominent Oriya entertainment group, has mandated Whitepixel and GapBox to handle its sales operations. Founded by Namita Agrawalla and Sitaram Agrawalla, Sidharth TV has 4 channels: Sidharth TV (GEC), Sidharth Bhakti (Devotional) Sidharth Gold(Movie), Jay Jaganath (Niche channel on Lord Jaganath).

The founder of this group, Namita Agrawal is a renowned playback singer and a household name across Odisha and across age groups. Complementing to it her husband Sitaram Agrawalla is a stalwart in entertainment business be it TV,FM, Music & Movies. The power couple had earlier founded Sarthak TV, which was subsequently sold to Zee TV Group.After a year, they have returned to the field with the SidharthTV platform on digital and now on Satellite.

Odisha is a rapidly rising market in the entertainment, music,and devotional content arenas. With an estimated audience size of over 45 million, the Odia music and entertainment industry is witnessing the emergence of a lot of talent. The state’s entertainment preferences are dominated by its rich musical and religious past. Devotional programs, talent hunt shows, and serials that depict the cultural aspect are among the most demanded genres. This is where Sidharth TV is set to be a key player offering innovative and premium entertainment to the Oriya audience with a legacy of 4 decades.

Talking about the mandate, Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, Head-Operations ( Sidharth TV Network), said, “We have been in the field of creating artistic and engaging content for the Odia audiences for nearly 4 decades now. We had earlier established Sarthak TV which became a household name andwas later acquired by Zee TV. We have also built a strong presence in the digital entertainment field with 23 YouTube channels across devotion, music, entertainment, and other popular verticals with combined followership of 22 million subscribers. With Sidharth TV, Sidharth Gold, and SidharthBhakti, we are aiming to bring the best in entertainment, cinema, and devotional content to Odia viewers. We have entrusted our sales duties to Whitepixel and GapBox andlook forward to using their expertise.”

Adding his comments, George Kuriakose, Co-founder, of Whitepixel, said, “Sidharth TV is a prestigious name in the Odia entertainment sector. With visionaries such as Namita Agrawalla and Sitaram Agrawalla at the helm, the brand is going to be a market leader in the years to come. It is a matter of great pleasure and delight for Whitepixel to partner with Sidharth TV and expand the platform’s brand outreach among audiences within Odisha and outside.”

Adding further, Abdul Aziz, Co-founder of Whitepixel, said, “Sidharth TV, Sidharth Gold, and Sidharth Bhakti are platforms that have created a humongous bank of premium Odia content across genres. They have some of the best entertainment shows, TV serials, music and devotion programming depicting the salient features of Odia culture and heritage. We are keen to leverage our media sales, marketing, and advertising outreach to take this content to every viewer across the state and beyond.”

Elaborating further on Rabindranath Padhy, Head -Sales(Sidharth TV Network )said “Whether it is the highly popular serials such as Mangula Kanya, and Aparajita, or reality shows such as Sampurna Laxmi (based on the high-rooted traditions of Orissa), talent hunt reality show ‘Tike dance tike acting’ judged by 3 cine stars, or upcoming singing reality show ‘Odisha nua Swara Junior’, we as a channel leave no stone unturned in delighting the viewers. We understand the pulse of the market and consumer sentiments very well.”

Apart from this, Sidharth Gold has over 100+ classic odiamovies along with 300+ jatras(Odia street palys), and the Sidharth Bhakti channel has 20 new devotional shows providing a daily dose of spirituality and devotion to the masses.

Srinivas, Founder, GapBox, stated, “As India’s leading branded content/Infomercial (DRTV) agency, we have been successful in establishing links between brands and communities. We believe in building modern brands that foster the rich cultural heritage. This is where Sidharth TV comes across as a perfect partner. They have built a network that has Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, practices and devotional depth at its core. The network also caters to all popular entertainment genres in vogue among the audience today. It is a joy to work with such a valued brand and bring about a transformation in Odia language entertainment industry, and we look forward to a long-term association with them.”

The Sidharth TV Network is a pioneer of change in the Odia entertainment industry. For nearly 4 decades, the network has brought an extensive range of premium entertainment content to the viewers. Today, it provides the full spectrum of options including reality shows, dramas, events, comedies, game shows, dance shows, and others. Sidharth TV network is focused on building brands across genres that cover all aspects of the content landscape in India.