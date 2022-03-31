For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Mar 2022 17:32

Shilpa Rao and Ravator come together for 'Ehsaas' - a new age love song

MUMBAI: Shilpa Rao who recently completed 15years in Music Industry by giving many iconic hits like Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya, Kalank title track and the mega chartbusters Ghungroo is back with a new age romantic EDM track 'Ehsaas' in collaboration with Ravator for the first time. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao and Ravator, written and composed by Utsavi Jha.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7jY3iEgqKEnVJLLYhkPex3?si=dvtrVBkgShWjExEvfbN3sw

Talking about her experience, singer Shilpa Rao says, "Ehsaas is a perfect song to lose yourself and dance to, and for the people in love. We have tried something new with this EDM track which I hope connects with the youth and it will be fun to see their reactions and looking forward to most of those reactions."

On her first collaboration with Ravator , she comments "Harsh Ravator is the producer on this track and he had reached out  to me to work on this track and we soon after recorded it in Bombay. I always say that a good song can come from anywhere and it can come from someone who you don't know. That is something which I keep doing, keep my mind open to all such collaboration and that's what had lead to this. '

Shilpa Rao, who has come a long way in her career with her soulful voice and has collaborated with talented musicians from across the globe like Karsh Kale to Agni to Noori to Anoushka Shankar. Her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar last year, on the album 'Love Letters', has got the ‘Best Global Music Album’ nomination for the Grammy Awards 2021.

