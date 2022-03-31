Renowned singer Danish Alfaaz woos fans with his latest single ‘Mujhpe Chhod De, which shares a glimpse of his life in the song

MUMBAI: The launch saw the presence of Abhishek Nigam, Siddharth Nigam, Chinki-Minki, Muskan Sharma, Simran Sharma, Aarush Tiwari, Aamir Arab, Zubin Shah, Afsha Khan, Aamir Siddiqui, Nancy Rajput, Altamash Faridi, Hiba Nawab, Samaira Khan, Sakshi Sharma, Aashika Bhatia, Faizal Siddiqui, Rosh Gupta, Rubyna, Karry Karina, Amar Jhunjhunwala, Lalit Paikray, Salman Ali, Bhavin, Sameeksha, Vishal, Vibhas, Prashant Virendra Sharma and many more

Desi Junction & Jassi Loka Presents Mujhpe Chhod De, Director:- Akshay K Agarwal, Singer & Featuring:- Danish Alfaz. Introducing:-Saloni Mittal, Music:-Bigg Sandhu, Lyrics:- Karam, Composer:- Vivi, Project by:-Gaurav Bhatia & Dixit Sahni Design:- Roop Kamal Singh

With the rise of digital content creation, rose the fame of singer Danish Alfaaz who garnered love around several digital platforms with his interesting and flavorous content. Known as the superstar of digital platforms, Danish has become a fan favorite with a million followers waiting eagerly for his next post. Starting his musical career as a composer, singer, and lyricist for the 2018 Bollywood film ‘The Journey of Karma’, Danish quickly went on to launch a successful solo music career.

Danish Alfaaz has now come up with another amazing track ‘Mujhpe Chhod De’ which he dedicates to his fans. Produced by Desi Junction, Danish will star in the music video along with fellow social media influencer Saloni Mittal. A love song that promises to strike the strings of the heart, ‘Mujhpe Chhod De’ has gained a lot of love around for its marvelous music and beautiful vocals. It was released on March 29th on all streaming platforms with the music video on YouTube.

Danish Alfaaz says, “I wanted to bring forward a song from the bottom of my heart for my fans. Mujhpe Chhod De is a fantastic song I loved to be a part of. Saloni is an amazing costar who made the song a very fond memory. The song has been a beautiful experience and I am glad that my fans are loving the gift that I gave them.”

