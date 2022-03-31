New Kid on The Block: Sukruth Mallesh debut’s brand new Single, Don’t Fall in Love

MUMBAI: Sukruth Mallesh, musician and artist from Bangalore debuted his brand new single Don’t Fall In Love this morning. The catchy Bop is an electro pop dream come alive, a breath of fresh air the song is a nod to old school pop music that defined the musical preferences of Millennials .

An established artist, Sukruth has musical roots and is the son of music veterans Mallesh & c, having been raised around music Sukruth always knew it was his true calling to be a musician and artist and is exploring a new path in the industry with the pop genre, which is his true calling.

Having performed with the likes of cpar excellence Brodha V he was previously the frontman of the Band, Quarantine. He has always wanted to create music that is authentic and easy to listen to. The idea behind creating Don’t Fall In Love, was to make a song that you could dance to and sing along.

Talking about his first single, Musician, Sukruth Mallesh he ecstatically says: “I'm so happy and grateful that I am finally able to share my music with the world. I've been working towards this for 6 years now and watching it come alive gives me so much joy. I'm a hindustani classical and western classical operatic trained singer. I have tried my hand at many genres but my true calling has always been pop, i remember when I heard Micheal Jackson for the first time and artists like Backstreet Boys, Green day and Avril Lavigne I knew what I wanted. I hope to bring my international sensibilities to Indian music and possibly diversify and expand the pop genre which is currently overpopulated with bollywood dance numbers! I’m passionate and driven and ready to make my mark on the world, Don’t fall in love is hopefully the start of making more great music and introducing my style to the world.”

Sukruth’s new song is a pop dream; a music video that’s wild and dystopian, it is a tribute to falling in and out of love and the many emotions that come with it. The music video also marks the debut of Miss Karnataka, Bhavana Bhagwat who brings her electric energy to the already catchy number. Drawing inspiration from his favourite artists and emulating a WEEKND vibe, Sukruth Mallesh is well on his way to creating more pop songs for his fans and audiences alike.

Don’t Fall In Love, is available to listen on all streaming platforms and YouTube.

Don’t Fall In Love Music Video: