News |  31 Mar 2022 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Aakarshika Goyal is to be seen in an upcoming song with Punjabi singer Hassan Manak

MUMBAI: Actress Aakarshika Goyal will be seen with popular Punjabi singers Hassan Manak and Lovey Mirza in an upcoming song called 'Raanjhana'. Hassan Manak is well-known for his songs such as Rano, Khoon Manak Da, Manzila, and more. The actress has previously also featured in Manak's songs 'Rano' and 'Do Naina Cho' by White Hill Production House. The song Raanjhana will be sung by Hassan Manak and Sukhi Idu Sharif

Recently, Aakarshika Goyal and Hassan Manak released a vlog showcasing the behind-the-scenes of their upcoming song. The song is being shot in the Bagrian Haveli located in Nabha, Punjab. The haveli is furnished and ornated with traditional decor emanating the Punjabi essence. In the vlog, Aakarshika is seen in a hijab in which she is looking purely elegant.

In the words of Aakarshika Goyal, "It is always a pleasure to work with Hassan Manak. He has such a fun personality that keeps you engrossed and in high spirits and above all he has a massive fan base, an inspiration to be loved by so many people. The shooting has begun and so far I am enjoying every moment of it. I am sure the song will be reciprocated with love by music lovers. I can't wait for the song to be ready and released for the audience."

The song is produced by Indi Billing and directed by Jyot Kalirao. Aakarshika Goyal has done soap operas and reality shows such as Savdhaan India, Halla Bol, Emotional Atyachar, Haunted Nights, Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, Swim Team, and 'MTV Webbed'. The actress has more than nine songs releasing in the near future. Soon, she will be seen in a star-studded movie down south. Official announcement to be made soon. Aakarshika's journey has just begun, and many more exciting upcoming projects are yet to come wherein you can spot the actress.

