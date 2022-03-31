For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Mar 2022 18:24

2000’s Indipop sensation Raghav Mathur refreshes memories with 'TERI BAATON' celebatory video release

MUMBAI: ‘Angel Eyes’ popstar Raghav Mathur gives an ode to devoted fans from India with a ‘refreshed’ video celebrating one of his biggest chartbusters ‘Teri Baaton’ after the almost twenty-year-old track went viral on Instagram earlier this month. The much-loved party staple of the early 2000s caught on like wildfire on social media supplemented with a hard-to-miss dance challenge and foot-tapping beats. With over 1.5 M reels on Instagram from multi-generational audiences in India alone, millennials were quick enough to transverse back in time to the good ol’ pop era as they jumped the bandwagon to make their own renditions of the reels.

The newly released official video featuring Raghav himself entails a compilation of some of the best fan creations. With each one adding their own individual spin to the hook steps, it projects the resonance across age groups while mirroring it’s freshness and timeless appeal even almost two decades later.

Retaining the flavour and the vibe of the original, the reprised version of the track can leave you yearning for the music that formed an integral part of your youth. The hit that ruled millions of young hearts in 2004 off the legendary album “Storyteller” that still remains the 6th biggest selling international album of all time in India is back in a big way. It was also featured in the Oscar nominated film “The White Tiger” starring Priyanka Chopra.

Commenting on the occasion, the Indo-Canadian songster Raghav Mathur said, “Teri Baaton’s new viral love has been heartwarming. While I’ve always believed that the Indian youth hold a sentimental value towards some of my tracks of yesteryear and I still get messages from my fans here, it was interesting to see younger listeners loving my historic music and enjoying every bit of it. It was quite overwhelming to witness ‘Teri Baaton’ being corroborated as the ‘song of today.’ It was stationed among the top 5 spots on Shazam for almost a month in almost every city in India.

So, the new video release is a small token of gratitude for my Indian fans who’ve kept me in their hearts for this long and changed my life and that of my family through their constant support.”

He further added, “I reckon that the sounds of both Indian music and Reggae music as I’m heavily influenced by make for a perfect marriage and since the original release of my track in 2004, the global sounds of the world are even more at the forefront of pop music…so it’s nice to see the love for this vibe even so many years later.

I’ve long thought and planned how I will write chapter 2 of my career, particularly in India and just before I release the new music, for this to happen organically is really an amazing feeling. I can’t thank my fans enough.”

Currently based out of Canada, Raghav Mathur plans to visit India in June for a series of live events.

