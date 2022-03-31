‘Nobody Like U’ from disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ written by grammy®- winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell trending no1 globally

MUMBAI: The original song “Nobody Like U” and its companion lyric video are available from the forthcoming Turning Red Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack features three original songs (“Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love, “U Know What’s Up”) performed by the fictional boy band 4*Town, written by Grammy®-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, with an original score by Oscar-, GRAMMY-, and Emmy®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther,” “The Mandalorian”). The digital soundtrack that released on March 11 and is available HERE on all streaming platforms.
The voices behind Pixar’s first-ever boy band include Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z.
“Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. “Turning Red” is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins (“Finding Dory”).
