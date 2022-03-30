For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Mar 2022 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

Yas Island’s Brand Ambassador Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh receives UAE Golden Visa

MUMBAI: Following the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, the Bollywood icon and his family have been awarded UAE Golden Visas by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, handed Ranveer the prestigious 10-year residence visa at the Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54.

With the aim of inviting travellers from India to experience a vacation like no other, Yas Island recently launched the viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh in a mesmerizing video showcasing an electrifying journey of the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.

Upon receiving the UAE Golden Visa, Ranveer Singh said, “My family and I are honoured to receive our UAE Golden Visas right here on Yas Island and I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege. As the Island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”

Tags
Yas Island Bollywood Ranveer Singh
Related news
News | 26 Mar 2022

Yas Island Abu Dhabi launches electrifying Bollywood-themed campaign with superstar Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched yet another viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Bollywood Singer Jay Mehta's first Indie single ‘Aaye The Kyu’ is out now.

MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and composed by Jay Mehta, the lyrics are written by Sachin & Jay Mehta and the video is produced by Vinay Kore Films.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2022

In a world of devastation, we seek refuge in love songs for hope: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Celebrated Bollywood playback singer Shilpa Rao, who has come up with the new love ballad - 'Kaisi Teri Baatein' with co-singer Suyyash Rai, says that the purpose of art and music is to heal and represent people in suffering.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2022

Javed Akhtar celebrates live-in relationships in his new song 'The Live-in'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned a new song titled 'The Live-in', which is set to release on March 14. The song showcases the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of directly getting married.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2022

Yas Island Sets the Stage for 22nd IIFA: the Best of Bollywood and Stars of the Silver Screen during a Dazzling Weekend of Music, Film and Fashion

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is set to be transformed into a glittering stage and the most glamourous awards show buzzing with Bollywood megastars, global personalities and revered celebrities of the silver screen, when the star-

read more

RnM Biz

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Nobody Like U' from Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' written by Grammy winner singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell trending No.1 globally

MUMBAI: The original song “Nobody Like U” and its companion lyric video are available from the forthcoming Turning Red Original Motion Picture...read more

2
Oscar 2022: Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and more red carpet fashion look

MUMBAI: Keep the red carpet open, because Oscar night is just getting started. Although the 2022 Academy Awards featured more than a few fabulous...read more

3
Prerna Arora is set to direct a new music single featuring Hungama movie actress Rimi Sen Produced by Salman M Shaikh

MUMBAI: Rimi Sen, who made a sensational splash in Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom', is making a comeback with an upcoming music video. This venture will be...read more

4
Multi-award winning DJ duo Solardo join CAMELPHAT every Tuesday at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Globally-renowned DJ and producer duo Solardo will return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for a 16 week-long resident series this summer. Kicking-off on...read more

5
SAUCE - by SOCIAL and Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic refreshing mixer

MUMBAI: It’s all coming down to one immersive weekend this April. SOCIAL in association with Johnnie Walker Non-alcoholic Refreshing Mixer is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games