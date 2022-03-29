Singer Shahzad Ali: Without Pallavi Joshi, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ wouldn’t have been possible for me

MUMBAI: Singer Shahzad Ali, who is the male lead for the theme song ‘Hum Dekhenge’ from Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film Kashmir Files, says that the song wouldn’t have been possible for him without Pallavi Joshi’s guidance.

He reveals, “I have sung this song with Pallavi Joshi and others. It's a pure Urdu nazm written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. When I first read it, I felt that it was going to be easy. But the words are very difficult to pronounce. The expressions need to be correct or the song loses its soul. However, Pallavi Joshi and composer Swapnil Bandodkar helped me through the making of this song. I’m especially thankful to Pallavi mam for her guidance. Without her, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ wouldn’t have been possible for me. She is not only a great human being but she is also an amazing actress and a good singer.”

Talking about the response, he adds, “It is one of the biggest songs I’ve sung for a film. The audience is loving it and I’m actually overwhelmed with the response. People are constantly messaging and tagging me. I’ve received hundreds of calls from people who recognized my voice in the film. From Vivek Agnihotri to Swapnil Bandodkar, everybody has been appreciative of my work. I couldn’t have asked for a better team. I’m grateful to the whole team and I hope to work with them again in the future.”

The song also features Swapnil Bandodkar, Pallavi Joshi, Shazad Ali, Salman Ali, Meghna Mishra & Ananya Wadkar.

Shahzad, who was first noticed for his deep soulful voice during the reality show ‘Sur Kshetra’, has sung for movies like ‘Ek Kahani Julie Ki’, ‘U Turn’, ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tear, Sultan, among others. He was also seen in the reality show ‘The Voice’, and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ 2007’ where he was hugely appreciated. He has also sung the title track ‘Guru Bin Gyaan Mile Na’ for Bobby Deol starrer OTT series ‘Aashram’.

Shahzad, who hails from Bikaner, is a trained singer from Jaipur Gharana. He also received Rajasthan Ratna Award in 2014.