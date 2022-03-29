For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Mar 2022 17:23

SAUCE - by SOCIAL and Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic refreshing mixer

MUMBAI: It’s all coming down to one immersive weekend this April. SOCIAL in association with Johnnie Walker Non-alcoholic Refreshing Mixer is bringing together a community of culture-shapers - from Blockchain-led access experiences, crypto workshops and NFT drops, to graffiti, texture and space design, and live high-powered live gigs, for a 2-day festival at Vikhroli SOCIAL at ‘The Trees’ by Godrej on 9-10 April 2022.

There are homegrown hypewear brands who are breaking away from the mainstream, Indian entrepreneurs inventing their own Blockchain platforms, new generation artists crossing boundaries in media and interactivity, and independent artists with their own brands of music. The festival is curated with the help of cultural think-tank 4/4 Experiences.

The festival will be divided into four main zones:

The Main Stage

With live music performances across genres. The lineup is:

Azadi Records Jam featuring Ahmer, Jelo, Rebel 7, SOS, Tienas, Zero Chill, and friends.

BLUnt

Cinema of Excess

DJ Uri

DotDat

Dualist Inquiry (Live)

Exit Fragments LIVE by Arjun Vagale

Flying Machine

Kollision

Naisha

Nate08

Noni-Mouse

Paper Queen

Parvaaz

Peekay

Perp and Linfomation

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Yashraj and friends

Marketplace

A place with hype and streetwear pop up shops, brand drops, collaborations, and customizations in apparel and sneakers, curated by Frankly Street.

Art Garden

Art showcases along with slacklining, body movement sessions, graffiti and breakdancing collaborations. The Art Garden will host art visionaries creating the aesthetic of the future. You will find art by experiential designer and art director Aaquib Wani, and one of India’s pioneer graffiti artists Zake.

NFT  & Crypto

This will feature art NFT drops, panel sessions and workshops to empower creators through NFTs, cross cultural collaborations and inclusivity on the chain. The workshops are curated by Lemonade Social.

Tickets are available on Insider here: https://go.insider.in/36ylCzm

SAUCE social Johnnie Walker music
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

