SAUCE - by SOCIAL and Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic refreshing mixer

MUMBAI: It’s all coming down to one immersive weekend this April. SOCIAL in association with Johnnie Walker Non-alcoholic Refreshing Mixer is bringing together a community of culture-shapers - from Blockchain-led access experiences, crypto workshops and NFT drops, to graffiti, texture and space design, and live high-powered live gigs, for a 2-day festival at Vikhroli SOCIAL at ‘The Trees’ by Godrej on 9-10 April 2022.

There are homegrown hypewear brands who are breaking away from the mainstream, Indian entrepreneurs inventing their own Blockchain platforms, new generation artists crossing boundaries in media and interactivity, and independent artists with their own brands of music. The festival is curated with the help of cultural think-tank 4/4 Experiences.

The festival will be divided into four main zones:

The Main Stage

With live music performances across genres. The lineup is:

Azadi Records Jam featuring Ahmer, Jelo, Rebel 7, SOS, Tienas, Zero Chill, and friends.

BLUnt

Cinema of Excess

DJ Uri

DotDat

Dualist Inquiry (Live)

Exit Fragments LIVE by Arjun Vagale

Flying Machine

Kollision

Naisha

Nate08

Noni-Mouse

Paper Queen

Parvaaz

Peekay

Perp and Linfomation

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Yashraj and friends

Marketplace

A place with hype and streetwear pop up shops, brand drops, collaborations, and customizations in apparel and sneakers, curated by Frankly Street.

Art Garden

Art showcases along with slacklining, body movement sessions, graffiti and breakdancing collaborations. The Art Garden will host art visionaries creating the aesthetic of the future. You will find art by experiential designer and art director Aaquib Wani, and one of India’s pioneer graffiti artists Zake.

NFT & Crypto

This will feature art NFT drops, panel sessions and workshops to empower creators through NFTs, cross cultural collaborations and inclusivity on the chain. The workshops are curated by Lemonade Social.

Tickets are available on Insider here: https://go.insider.in/36ylCzm