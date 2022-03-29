Rangeen Hai Pal is a very important song in Pankhirya Udi Udi, says singer Samrat Sarkar

MUMBAI: Singer Samrat Sarkar who is known for his singles like Dil di dhadkan, Bichde, Mere Sukh Bhi, Aoo huzoor spoke to us about his latest song called Rangeen Hai Pal. The song is featured in EORTV's original show Pankhirya Udi Udi which is a story of a same sex relationship between the lead actors Kavita Banerjee and Snower Sania. The show has been receiving great reviews since its release.

Talking about this song, Samrat said, "Rangeen hai pal was not an easy song to come up with and match to the thoughts of Director Deepak Pandey musically. It's a very important song and the story of the show revolves around this song. I am happy with the final result and everyone seems to be loving the song."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Samrat added, "I have many singles lined up with Tseries and Zee Music Company. I am also simultaneously working on a lot of other songs for various OTT platforms. I will be singing and acting along with music direction in most of my singles just like before."

EORTV is a premium video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content. Users can view Web series, Music videos, LGBTQ originals and short videos. The app focuses on making content which caters to the careworn community in the society.