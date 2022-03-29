Multi-award winning DJ duo Solardo join CAMELPHAT every Tuesday at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Globally-renowned DJ and producer duo Solardo will return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for a 16 week-long resident series this summer. Kicking-off on June 14th, the highly-sought after DJ duo join headline resident CAMELPHAT every Tuesday as main guest.

Solardo, AKA James Eliot & Mark Richards, have proven to host some of the hottest parties in Ibiza and around the world. With hugely successful residencies at Hï Ibiza alongside CAMELPHAT and FISHER in 2019, the switch from nights at Hï Ibiza to days at Ushuaïa Ibiza is set to be the ultimate pool-side party experience. As one of the UK’s biggest house music exports, Solardo bring their inimitable tech house sound to millions of fans across the global tour circuit each year. Known for their diversity as label owners, producers and curators, Solardo have carved out a reputation for delivering an impeccable mix of anything from gritty underground tracks to hands in the air dance anthems. Along with exclusive premieres from the innovative, forward-thinking producers, the British duo will bring their radiant, high energy vibe that has seen them grow a cult following since they shot to global stardom.

Solardo join headline residents, the triple platinum DJ and production duo CAMELPHAT, who have enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the dance music world. Since breaking through with global hit ‘Cola’ in 2017, the Liverpool duo have continued to evolve their sound, releasing a slew of hits along with their groundbreaking silver-certified debut album ‘Dark Matter’, fast becoming one of Beatport’s biggest-selling artists of all time.

The jewel in the White Isle’s party crown, Ushuaïa Ibiza’s dedication to bringing the most-sought after names to their world-famous poolside stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. The team behind the #1 Open Air Club raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable lineup of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not content with packing their nights full of world class artists, Ushuaïa Ibiza constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art soundsystem, drawing in crowds from all over the globe for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.

Tuesday’s at Ushuaïa Ibiza just got BIGGER, with CAMELPHAT at the helm, don’t miss Solardo’s highly-anticipated return to the white isle as they gear up to present some of the most dynamic underground parties of the season.

Tickets on sale now on: www.theushuaiaexperience.com