For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Mar 2022 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

girl_irl pays homage to Atlanta trap roots in new deconstructed single 'float'

MUMBAI: 'Left-pop' artist girl_irl (they/them) is the latest act to pay attention to in the hyper-pop, glitch community of electronica. The Atlanta-bred, Brooklyn-based DJ and producer has dropped a new deconstructed industrial banger titled 'float' across all streaming services. To coincide with the track’s boxing theme, the new single is accompanied by a video game visualiser where girl_irl throws jabs in a boxing ring against the backdrop of the song’s sultry rap vocals. Drawing influence from Atlanta’s trap scene, 'float' is simply punchy, gritty – and downright nasty.

Fans of SOPHIE, COBRAH, and Shygirl can surely appreciate the bass-booming, glitchy production found in the outer layer of girl_irl’s discography. 'float' is the perfect track to play at any club for the underground, but the song itself is just more than just a dance banger.

Artist's statement:

“The entire idea behind the ‘girl_irl’ project evolves around Cathartic Make Believe, imagining alternate versions of yourself if certain things from your past turned out differently. “float” is the first part of a 2 part release which coincides with a second track 'sting'.

Stemming from the concept of reclaiming body autonomy and acknowledgment of self-worth, this song is about empowerment and staying trapped within that mindset. This instrumental came from an old Timbaland-inspired project, when brought to a friend of mine (Luca Rassi) he was able to transform it into something even more personal, together we were able to create a fun smokey sound.

Lyrically it was written basically in a day, using a lot of goofy jokes a close friend of mine (Jack Lax) and I pass back and forth. Created with a kickboxing theme in mind, the track brings in a few punches while also giving that 'floating through a club’ kind of sound.”

Tags
girl_irl Atlanta trap float music
Related news
News | 29 Mar 2022

Kayan unleashes brand new music Video For 'DFWM' featuring actor Danish Sood and Ocantied

MUMBAI: Mumbai based musician Ambika Nayak better known as Kayan unleashes her unapologetically aesthetic persona in the music video of her latest offering “DFWM” (Don’t f*ck with me) produced by indie favourite and Bengaluru-based Oceantied that premieres today.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2022

SAUCE - by SOCIAL and Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic refreshing mixer

MUMBAI: It’s all coming down to one immersive weekend this April.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2022

Singer Shahzad Ali: Without Pallavi Joshi, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ wouldn’t have been possible for me

MUMBAI: Singer Shahzad Ali, who is the male lead for the theme song ‘Hum Dekhenge’ from Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film Kashmir Files, says that the song wouldn’t have been possible for him without Pallavi Joshi’s guidance.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2022

Rushaki's sophomore single 'Icarus' out in April

MUMBAI: Singer-producer Rushaki is set to drop her sophomore single, Icarus, from her upcoming debut album slated for release later this year. The song is co-produced by New Delhi based producer/singer-songwriter, Bharg Kale.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2022

NFT of SP Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased work out

MUMBAI: Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased song will be auctioned on April 9 as a Non Fungible Token (NFT) on the entertainment platform Diginoor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Multi-award winning DJ duo Solardo join CAMELPHAT every Tuesday at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Globally-renowned DJ and producer duo Solardo will return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for a 16 week-long resident series this summer. Kicking-off on...read more

2
'Nobody Like U' from Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' written by Grammy winner singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell trending No.1 globally

MUMBAI: The original song “Nobody Like U” and its companion lyric video are available from the forthcoming Turning Red Original Motion Picture...read more

3
Prerna Arora is set to direct a new music single featuring Hungama movie actress Rimi Sen Produced by Salman M Shaikh

MUMBAI: Rimi Sen, who made a sensational splash in Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom', is making a comeback with an upcoming music video. This venture will be...read more

4
Jio World Drive is back with its much awaited monthly music IP headlined by The Yellow Diary this Friday

MUMBAI: After a highly successful launch event, Jio World Drive, the dynamic destination for fashion, entertainment, art and culture is back with the...read more

5
Bappi Lahiri’s grandson- Rego B, continues the musical family lineage with his second released single- Kal Chutti Hai presented by Saregama Originals.

MUMBAI: After the success of his first single- Bachcha Party, Bappi Lahiri’s star grandson- Rego B, is out with another musical marvel- Kal Chutti...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games