girl_irl pays homage to Atlanta trap roots in new deconstructed single 'float'

MUMBAI: 'Left-pop' artist girl_irl (they/them) is the latest act to pay attention to in the hyper-pop, glitch community of electronica. The Atlanta-bred, Brooklyn-based DJ and producer has dropped a new deconstructed industrial banger titled 'float' across all streaming services. To coincide with the track’s boxing theme, the new single is accompanied by a video game visualiser where girl_irl throws jabs in a boxing ring against the backdrop of the song’s sultry rap vocals. Drawing influence from Atlanta’s trap scene, 'float' is simply punchy, gritty – and downright nasty.
Fans of SOPHIE, COBRAH, and Shygirl can surely appreciate the bass-booming, glitchy production found in the outer layer of girl_irl’s discography. 'float' is the perfect track to play at any club for the underground, but the song itself is just more than just a dance banger.
Artist's statement:
“The entire idea behind the ‘girl_irl’ project evolves around Cathartic Make Believe, imagining alternate versions of yourself if certain things from your past turned out differently. “float” is the first part of a 2 part release which coincides with a second track 'sting'.
Stemming from the concept of reclaiming body autonomy and acknowledgment of self-worth, this song is about empowerment and staying trapped within that mindset. This instrumental came from an old Timbaland-inspired project, when brought to a friend of mine (Luca Rassi) he was able to transform it into something even more personal, together we were able to create a fun smokey sound.
Lyrically it was written basically in a day, using a lot of goofy jokes a close friend of mine (Jack Lax) and I pass back and forth. Created with a kickboxing theme in mind, the track brings in a few punches while also giving that 'floating through a club’ kind of sound.”
