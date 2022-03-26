For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2022 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Yas Island Abu Dhabi launches electrifying Bollywood-themed campaign with superstar Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched yet another viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India. Translating as ‘Yas Is Special’, the mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmarks, from interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, to chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Continuing the adventure, the film shows what an elevated holiday experience Yas Island can offer discerning travellers as Ranveer literally flies through the air at adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy. With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island.”

The music video can be watched on Yas Island’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

For more information, please visit: www.yasisland.com

Tags
Ranveer Singh music Singer
Related news
News | 26 Mar 2022

Get ready for the biggest musical extravaganza of the year on March 27th on Colors & VOOT

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 14th edition of Malabar Gold Diamonds presents Smule Mirchi Music Awards on March 8th, which celebrated the best of the music industry.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto the beaming sense of hope that this shall pass too.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Jubin Nautiyal – The first guest on T-Series & Red FM’s ‘Indie Hain Hum- Season 3’ with Sachet-Parampara!

MUMBAI: Asia's largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India's largest and most awarded private radio network, Red FM collaborate once again for Indie Hai Hum Season 3 featuring some of the most sought after names in the music industry.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Zahrah S Khan is on a roll with back to back chartbusters & now Tera Saath Ho!

MUMBAI: The singer Zahrah S Khan who is famously known for her peppy tracks and groovy dance numbers is on a roll with back to back chartbusters which are surely on everyone’s playlists!

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

top# 5 articles

1
NURKO releases highly-anticipated 5-Track 'Arrival' EP, out now via Proximity

MUMBAI: NURKO returns to the release radar with the 5-track ‘Arrival’ EP. Building much anticipation in the lead-up to its release, fans and...read more

2
Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more

3
One to watch Daniel Ness is back with new single 'Careless', fusing R&B, noughties trance & skittering hyperpop

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness...read more

4
Get ready for the biggest musical extravaganza of the year on March 27th on Colors & VOOT

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 14th edition of Malabar Gold Diamonds presents Smule Mirchi...read more

5
Feel the temperature rise in Zahrah Khan's latest track 'Tera Saath Ho' produced by Bhushan Kumar, vocals by her and Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games