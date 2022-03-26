For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2022 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto the beaming sense of hope that this shall pass too.

Life is a roller coaster of emotions. We all go through different highs and lows in life, career and love.

But we often wonder, is it just a phase? Will it ever pass? The song Phase is the sound of longing for some, and hope for many. Longing - for what seems so far away, love or success. And
hope, the ray of light that we hold on to and what keeps us going.
 
Sarthak Saksena, an Indie artist has an avid music influence from the West and is also trained in Hindustani Classical music. He mixes the best of both worlds in Phase, an English-Hindi song. This fusion in the song brings out the two contrasting emotions - Sorrow and Hope.

The music video showcases a Phase in a relationship describing how love isn’t always a happy frame. The most basic definition of love is often ‘a sense of attraction, warmth and affection’.

However, Utkarsh Kohli and Aneri Vajani(who have beautifully acted in the music video) forget that this comes with misunderstandings, tension, jealousy and disengagement. Times get hard in their relationship but love, hope, empathy and communication is what keeps it alive and gets them past the Phase.

The video features famous TV stars - Aneri Vajani, the face of mainstream Hindi daily soaps and Utkarsh Kohli, a known face in the ad and OTT industry.

Soundtrack Phase for every phase of your life. Keep the hope!

Available on all the platforms-
https://linktr.ee/sarthaksaksena

Tags
Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phase music
Related news
News | 26 Mar 2022

Yas Island Abu Dhabi launches electrifying Bollywood-themed campaign with superstar Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched yet another viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Jubin Nautiyal – The first guest on T-Series & Red FM’s ‘Indie Hain Hum- Season 3’ with Sachet-Parampara!

MUMBAI: Asia's largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India's largest and most awarded private radio network, Red FM collaborate once again for Indie Hai Hum Season 3 featuring some of the most sought after names in the music industry.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2022

Zahrah S Khan is on a roll with back to back chartbusters & now Tera Saath Ho!

MUMBAI: The singer Zahrah S Khan who is famously known for her peppy tracks and groovy dance numbers is on a roll with back to back chartbusters which are surely on everyone’s playlists!

read more
News | 25 Mar 2022

Himesh Reshammiya's new song, Designer Lehenga is out now!

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has delivered 43 back to back super hit tracks within a short span of time since its launch.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more

2
Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time...read more

3
Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto...read more

4
Feel the temperature rise in Zahrah Khan's latest track 'Tera Saath Ho' produced by Bhushan Kumar, vocals by her and Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more

5
Zahrah S Khan is on a roll with back to back chartbusters & now Tera Saath Ho!

MUMBAI: The singer Zahrah S Khan who is famously known for her peppy tracks and groovy dance numbers is on a roll with back to back chartbusters...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games