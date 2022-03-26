Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto the beaming sense of hope that this shall pass too.

Life is a roller coaster of emotions. We all go through different highs and lows in life, career and love.

But we often wonder, is it just a phase? Will it ever pass? The song Phase is the sound of longing for some, and hope for many. Longing - for what seems so far away, love or success. And

hope, the ray of light that we hold on to and what keeps us going.



Sarthak Saksena, an Indie artist has an avid music influence from the West and is also trained in Hindustani Classical music. He mixes the best of both worlds in Phase, an English-Hindi song. This fusion in the song brings out the two contrasting emotions - Sorrow and Hope.

The music video showcases a Phase in a relationship describing how love isn’t always a happy frame. The most basic definition of love is often ‘a sense of attraction, warmth and affection’.

However, Utkarsh Kohli and Aneri Vajani(who have beautifully acted in the music video) forget that this comes with misunderstandings, tension, jealousy and disengagement. Times get hard in their relationship but love, hope, empathy and communication is what keeps it alive and gets them past the Phase.

The video features famous TV stars - Aneri Vajani, the face of mainstream Hindi daily soaps and Utkarsh Kohli, a known face in the ad and OTT industry.

Soundtrack Phase for every phase of your life. Keep the hope!

Available on all the platforms-

https://linktr.ee/sarthaksaksena