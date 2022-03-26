For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2022 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Raga reveals the hard truth of his life in 'Sheher' with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Delhi’s Hip-Hop mainstay, Artist, Rapper, Lyricist ‘Raga’, makes his debut with 'Sheher' on Def Jam India. Known for his successful reputation in the underground hip-hop community, Raga is all set to voice his life’s painful reality with ‘Sheher’, which is the 3rd release by Def Jam India. Def Jam India represents the best hip-hop and rap talent from the region.

In “Sheher”, Raga self-introspects on his relationship with hip-hop, the law enforcement and drug abuse creating a track to make it relatable for every person going through similar issues coming from a struggling neighbourhood. He elaborates on how the streets inspired him to push himself towards hip hop as a way of living. He goes on to talk about the toxicity of this very lifestyle in his neighbourhood and how he had to deal with the law enforcement and the drug abuse around him inspiring him towards music and rap, making a successful career out of it.

The music video is portrayed in such a way that Raga looks like the only person present in an infinite space. The reason behind this was to simply focus on the facts that he was speaking, without any visual distractions. The music video features a special guest appearance by Raga’s comrade and Delhi based rapper Rawal.

Excited about the song release Raga said, “I was exposed to Rap music at 14, which got me into writing rhymes. It became a part of my daily routine and, eventually, my profession. This song has a special place in my heart because it took a lot of courage for me to speak about my life's painful reality. The song is about a time in my life when I felt like the world was ending and about everything the neighbourhood influenced me to do. I believe that many people would relate to this track and resonate with my journey, as it is for every SHEHER!”

Tags
rapper Raga Sheher Def Jam India
Related news
News | 22 Mar 2022

Rapper Raga reveals the hard truth of his in ‘Sheher’ with Def Jam India

Delhi’s Hip-Hop mainstay, Artist, Rapper, Lyricist ‘Raga’, makes his debut with 'Sheher' on Def Jam India. Known for his successful reputation in the underground hip-hop community, Raga is all set to voice his life’s painful reality with ‘Sheher’, which is the 3rd release by Def Jam India.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2022

Dino James debuts on Def Jam India with ‘Lost’

MUMBAI: Leading rapper, singer-songwriter, music producer and composer Dino James releases a brand new single titled ‘Lost’ in collaboration with Def Jam India ahead of his association with world’s iconic record label, Def Jam Recordings, that is home to some of the finest hip-hop and urban tale

read more
News | 25 Feb 2022

Fotty Seven enters with ‘Banjo’ for Def Jam India first release

MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track with Def Jam India.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2022

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's hilarious wedding prediction

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot handle these wedding day predictions. Both Kourtney and Travis are seemingly laughing out loud over a parody video made by TikTok Influencer Benny Drama that predicts what their upcoming wedding will look like.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2022

Rising rap artist Rishaad forays into Hindi with Khafa, a heartfelt song about young love amidst contrasting feelings

MUMBAI: Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry takes on the perplexing subject of unresolved anger/resentment in relationships in his new single titled Khafa.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

top# 5 articles

1
Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time...read more

2
Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto...read more

3
Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more

4
One to watch Daniel Ness is back with new single 'Careless', fusing R&B, noughties trance & skittering hyperpop

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness...read more

5
Feel the temperature rise in Zahrah Khan's latest track 'Tera Saath Ho' produced by Bhushan Kumar, vocals by her and Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games