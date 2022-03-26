One to watch Daniel Ness is back with new single 'Careless', fusing R&B, noughties trance & skittering hyperpop

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness returns with second instalment - ‘Careless’ taken from his forthcoming EP due this April.
This new offering is a catchy pop infused single nodding to his background as a producer within the Hip Hop / contemporary R&B world but retaining Ness' usual melancholy, eclectic influences and introspective lyricism. Playing with themes of vulnerability, patience and human relationship, 'Careless' is about letting go of toxicity and protecting your own sanity.
The French-Icelandic artist has various production credits including ‘Starts With A Text’ by vocalist Bawo (recently reaching over 1.000.000 streams on Spotify) and is back with an artillery of tracks true to himself to be released during the course of 2022.
