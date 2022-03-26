For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2022 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

One to watch Daniel Ness is back with new single 'Careless', fusing R&B, noughties trance & skittering hyperpop

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of last months 'Wounded' which caught the attention on Jamz Supernova, Crack Magazine, Dummy & more, Daniel Ness returns with second instalment - ‘Careless’ taken from his forthcoming EP due this April.

This new offering is a catchy pop infused single nodding to his background as a producer within the Hip Hop / contemporary R&B world but retaining Ness' usual melancholy, eclectic influences and introspective lyricism. Playing with themes of vulnerability, patience and human relationship, 'Careless' is about letting go of toxicity and protecting your own sanity.

The French-Icelandic artist has various production credits including ‘Starts With A Text’ by vocalist Bawo (recently reaching over 1.000.000 streams on Spotify) and is back with an artillery of tracks true to himself to be released during the course of 2022.

Tags
Daniel Ness Careless R&B noughties trance skittering hyperpop
Related news
News | 15 Feb 2022

Mickey Guyton sets tone for Super Bowl LVI with rousing rendition of 'Star Spangled Banner'

MUMBAI: Country singer Mickey Guyton performed the Francis Scott Key classic 'The Star Spangled Banner' as a run-up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2022

French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single 'Wounded' ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP 'Hell Is A Room'

MUMBAI: French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP ‘Hell Is A Room’.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Omarion: I'm an artiste, not a Covid variant

MUMBAI: R&B singer Omarion has responded to the Covid jokes that have been circulating online, the B2K member playfully reminded his fans that he's "an artiste, not a variant."

read more
News | 30 Aug 2021

GRAMMY-winning R&B artist evrYwhr releases new single "TIE DYE"

MUMBAI: The Grammy award winning-Michigan native evrYwhr, planted a memorable seed when he released the affirmation-driven single “Positive Vibes” earlier this year.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2021

Japanese Producers Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s upcoming album 'Hot Pants'

MUMBAI: You’re taking a dreamy late night drive down the purple and star lined streets of Shibuya. Through the speakers deep grooves and chunky drums complement the neon signs passing by in time with the swinging hi-hats as Aru-2 & Kzyboost’s new LP “Hot Pants” bounces out of the stereo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

top# 5 articles

1
Feel the temperature rise in Zahrah Khan's latest track 'Tera Saath Ho' produced by Bhushan Kumar, vocals by her and Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more

2
Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto...read more

3
Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more

4
Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time...read more

5
Zahrah S Khan is on a roll with back to back chartbusters & now Tera Saath Ho!

MUMBAI: The singer Zahrah S Khan who is famously known for her peppy tracks and groovy dance numbers is on a roll with back to back chartbusters...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games