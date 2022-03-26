Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media platforms, SHAPE of LOVE will be their 11th Mini Album to date.
SHAPE of LOVE follows their previous English-language album release of The Dreaming back in December.
