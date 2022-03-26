For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2022 16:14 |  By RnMTeam

Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media platforms, SHAPE of LOVE will be their 11th Mini Album to date.

SHAPE of LOVE follows their previous English-language album release of The Dreaming back in December.

Tags
SHAPE of LOVE The Dreaming Monsta X
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2022

Kihyun, of Monsta X set to release highly anticipated solo project

MUMBAI: Kihyun, of Monsta X, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated solo debut album; KIHYUN The 1st Single Album 'VOYAGER'. Dropping on March 15th at 6:00PM KST, VOYAGER will consists of 3 tracks.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2021

MonstaX release English language album 'The Dreaming'

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'. In addition, they have presented a new single 'You Problem' and their official video.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Why Spotify removed hundreds of K-pop songs

MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Monsta X announce 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE'

MUMBAI: Monsta X have announced today that they will be releasing their next album on April 11th at 6:00PM KST. Announced via their social media...read more

2
Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time...read more

3
Sarthak Saksena Soundtracks Phases of life with his new original- 'Phase'

MUMBAI: Sarthak Saksena, the singer, composer and lyricist - describes the journey of an individual who faces many lows in life and yet holds onto...read more

4
Feel the temperature rise in Zahrah Khan's latest track 'Tera Saath Ho' produced by Bhushan Kumar, vocals by her and Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: After the record breaking success of T-Series’ ‘Dance Meri Rani’ the hit music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan are back with ‘Tere Saath...read more

5
Zahrah S Khan is on a roll with back to back chartbusters & now Tera Saath Ho!

MUMBAI: The singer Zahrah S Khan who is famously known for her peppy tracks and groovy dance numbers is on a roll with back to back chartbusters...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games