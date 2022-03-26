For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Mar 2022 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal – The first guest on T-Series & Red FM’s ‘Indie Hain Hum- Season 3’ with Sachet-Parampara!

MUMBAI: Asia's largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India's largest and most awarded private radio network, Red FM collaborate once again for Indie Hai Hum Season 3 featuring some of the most sought after names in the music industry.

Flagging off the new season hosted by duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon of Kabir Singh fame is celebrated artist Jubin Nautiyal on Indie Hain Hum, Season 3.

The episode treats audiences to the real chemistry between the musical couple and Jubin Nautiyal fans are in for a treat as he sings his songs ‘Khushi Jabhi Teri’ and ‘Toh Aa Gaye Hum’ apart from talking about his thoughts on marriage. On the show he says, “I have considered getting married and settling down but not at the moment.”

The record-breaking singer also speaks about western music influence. He says, “I see a shift even in the India music scene, there is a western music influence especially in the independent music space. Independent music artists are rising with time.” Apart from mentioning how it is an interesting time for collaborations, Jubin also expressed his interest in collaborating with Sachet-Parampara. Speaking to Sachet-Parampara he says, “If I don’t collaborate with you guys how can I collaborate with anyone else. You guys just make the song for me and I’ll be there. You guys are amazing…loved so much of your work.”

The episode will also see a performance from the talented Indie musician Raghav Meattle and also reveals singer-composer Sachet Tandon’s failure with tongue twisters.

Inculcating the spirit of independent music with T-Series, every episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 3 hosted by Sachet and Parampara acquaints the audiences with the galore of musical talents available in India and offers the most far-reaching platform to budding Indie artists in the country.

Indie Hain Hum gears up for its third season where audiences will witness triple dose of fun, triple music and triple entertainment in this new season of musical chat show.

Catch the episode on T-Series' YouTube channel today.

Jubin Nautiyal T-Series Red FM Sachet-Parampara music
