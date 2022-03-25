Matt Stell soars into the Metaverse with Debut Collectible NFT

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited-edition NFT. Offering exclusive content only available to a few lucky fans, Matt is working with Fanpage LLC, proprietor of the polygon driven NFT platform, to bring you into the metaverse with his first ever NFT, "Sex, Drugs, & Country Music." This animated design – this first in a series Matt is making available — is a nod to the country legends who were about Saturday night as much as they were Sunday morning.

In only three years, Matt has quickly made his mark on country music, accumulating more than 560 million music streams across his catalog, including back-to-back No. 1s “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On.” Matt’s first-ever NFT release allows his dedicated and ever-growing fanbase to unlock exclusive content and connect with Matt in an entirely new way. Four limited edition NFTs, with varying levels of exclusivity will be released today on Fanpage.com.

“This was one of our favorite pieces to work on yet” said Scott Berman, Fanpage Chief Creative Officer. “It reminds me of some of my favorite old concert t-shirts, but with the NFT the graphic comes to life and never fades.” Matt’s debut NFT will be minted on the polygon blockchain, a climate sustainable blockchain which is over 99.9% more carbon efficient than Ethereum.

This limited edition NFT is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, and you don’t want to miss it. In appreciation of his fans, Matt is giving away 500 free collectible NFTs to the first fans to claim with the promo code: msdrop.