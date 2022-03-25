Hyperpop sensation 'hidingthehurt' switches things up with new indie track ‘Take Ur Leave’

MUMBAI: The up-and-coming poster boy for the UK hyperpop scene hidingthehurt is back with his final single before his highly anticipated project dropping soon. The new track labelled ‘Take Ur Leave’ calls upon a featuring vocal performance from rising star Tsuyunoshi; With the two going back-to-back throughout the track to highlight their own thematic contrasts between a failing relationship. The pair flaunt their cadences over the silky-smooth indie/anti pop instrumental produced by Tsuyunoshi’s close collaborator Joshwa. The combination of this trio leads to the culmination of what the gen z online community of artists seemingly strive for; a song you can dance to as much as you can cry to.

“This song for me expresses what being in love is all about, there are warring factions inside my mind and Tsuyunoshi and I do everything we can to portray this feeling in this piece of art. Love is sometimes easy, love is sometimes hard, love is sometimes beauty and love is sometimes pain. No matter what though, love should be unconditional. We go bar for bar on this track to encapsulate a toxic relationship and a negative type that many of our generation involve themselves in consciously or unconsciously. Like I illustrated on 'iLike', it’s about breaking cycles. It was narcissism there. It's toxic self-love and romantic love here. I wear my heart on my sleeve always, this song is no different.”

'hidingthehurt'

This release follows through hidingthehurt’s successful rise to pop notoriety, his previous singles ‘Tinted Glasses’ and ‘iLike’ were featured in Spotify’s ‘hyperpop’ and ‘misifts 2.0’ editorial playlists respectfully with further support from Apple music editorials in ‘New in Alternative’ and ‘The Nerve’. As well as this, he is one of only 50 artists featured on ‘Misfits 2.0 best songs of 2021’ indicating he has the ability melodically and lyrically to create tracks with longevity, which in this 6-second, tik-tok obsessed world seems to come few and far between. This new piece in ‘Take Ur Leave’ is no different and it summarises exactly why hidingthehurt has been on the trajectory he has these past 12 months, there is no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.