Hyperpop sensation 'hidingthehurt' switches things up with new indie track ‘Take Ur Leave’

MUMBAI: The up-and-coming poster boy for the UK hyperpop scene hidingthehurt is back with his final single before his highly anticipated project dropping soon. The new track labelled ‘Take Ur Leave’ calls upon a featuring vocal performance from rising star Tsuyunoshi; With the two going back-to-back throughout the track to highlight their own thematic contrasts between a failing relationship. The pair flaunt their cadences over the silky-smooth indie/anti pop instrumental produced by Tsuyunoshi’s close collaborator Joshwa. The combination of this trio leads to the culmination of what the gen z online community of artists seemingly strive for; a song you can dance to as much as you can cry to.
“This song for me expresses what being in love is all about, there are warring factions inside my mind and Tsuyunoshi and I do everything we can to portray this feeling in this piece of art. Love is sometimes easy, love is sometimes hard, love is sometimes beauty and love is sometimes pain. No matter what though, love should be unconditional. We go bar for bar on this track to encapsulate a toxic relationship and a negative type that many of our generation involve themselves in consciously or unconsciously. Like I illustrated on 'iLike', it’s about breaking cycles. It was narcissism there. It's toxic self-love and romantic love here. I wear my heart on my sleeve always, this song is no different.”
'hidingthehurt'
This release follows through hidingthehurt’s successful rise to pop notoriety, his previous singles ‘Tinted Glasses’ and ‘iLike’ were featured in Spotify’s ‘hyperpop’ and ‘misifts 2.0’ editorial playlists respectfully with further support from Apple music editorials in ‘New in Alternative’ and ‘The Nerve’. As well as this, he is one of only 50 artists featured on ‘Misfits 2.0 best songs of 2021’ indicating he has the ability melodically and lyrically to create tracks with longevity, which in this 6-second, tik-tok obsessed world seems to come few and far between. This new piece in ‘Take Ur Leave’ is no different and it summarises exactly why hidingthehurt has been on the trajectory he has these past 12 months, there is no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.
MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has delivered 43 back to back super hit tracks within a short span of time since...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited-edition NFT. Offering...read more
MUMBAI: K-Pop group, CRAVITY, are ready to take their next leap forward with the release of CRAVITY 1ST ALBUM PART 2 [LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS], out...read more
MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA announces their fourth album ‘The Last Goodbye’ which will be released on July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/...read more
MUMBAI: Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues launched “Haaye” The song was composed, penned and sung by Yash Narvekar, Music Arrangement and...read more