Himesh Reshammiya's new song, Designer Lehenga is out now!

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has delivered 43 back to back super hit tracks within a short span of time since its launch. The songs have garnered over 2.7 billion views across YouTube, more than 1.3 billion views on his own channel and a whopping 1.4 billion audio streams which surely is a great feat to achieve! All the songs in the album have been composed by the rockstar Himesh himself and now, he has yet again proven his mettle with the 44th track from the label titled, 'Designer Lehenga' which is sung by none other than Iulia Vantur.

The song is a peppy track with ethnic tunes and is surely touted to be the next wedding anthem of the year! The visual of the track and beautiful lyrics will take you on the beautiful journey of love and romance with its rustic beat and classic melody. Incidentally, Himesh had earlier collaborated with Iulia Vantur for her first song, ‘Every night and day’ from his album ‘Aap Se Mausiiquii’ which was a fusion of Hindi and English lyrics. “I am very happy that our first 43 tracks have garnered tremendous views on our own channel and have gone viral on reels as well. My song ‘Terre Pyaar Mein’ from my album ‘Surroor 2021’ has more than 2.7 million reels, over 1 billion views across YouTube and more than 307 million views on our channel Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It's been a great journey collaborating with so many artists in my compositions on my own label and with the latest song ‘Designer Lehenga’ I’m very happy to collaborate again with Iulia. This track is a very unconventional song and yet has a classic melody and will become a bridal anthem soon” says the superhit machine Himesh Reshammiya.