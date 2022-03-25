For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Mar 2022 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Himesh Reshammiya's new song, Designer Lehenga is out now!

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya's music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has delivered 43 back to back super hit tracks within a short span of time since its launch. The songs have garnered over 2.7 billion views across YouTube, more than 1.3 billion views on his own channel and a whopping 1.4 billion audio streams which surely is a great feat to achieve! All the songs in the album have been composed by the rockstar Himesh himself and now, he has yet again proven his mettle with the 44th track from the label titled, 'Designer Lehenga' which is sung by none other than Iulia Vantur.

The song is a peppy track with ethnic tunes and is surely touted to be the next wedding anthem of the year! The visual of the track and beautiful lyrics will take you on the beautiful journey of love and romance with its rustic beat and classic melody. Incidentally, Himesh had earlier collaborated with Iulia Vantur for her first song, ‘Every night and day’ from his album ‘Aap Se Mausiiquii’ which was a fusion of Hindi and English lyrics. “I am very happy that our first 43 tracks have garnered tremendous views on our own channel and have gone viral on reels as well. My song ‘Terre Pyaar Mein’ from my album ‘Surroor 2021’ has more than 2.7 million reels, over 1 billion views across YouTube and more than 307 million views on our channel Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It's been a great journey collaborating with so many artists in my compositions on my own label and with the latest song ‘Designer Lehenga’ I’m very happy to collaborate again with Iulia. This track is a very unconventional song and yet has a classic melody and will become a bridal anthem soon” says the superhit machine Himesh Reshammiya.

Tags
Himesh Reshammiya Iulia Vantur Youtube Singer music
Related news
News | 25 Mar 2022

Hyperpop sensation 'hidingthehurt' switches things up with new indie track ‘Take Ur Leave’

MUMBAI: The up-and-coming poster boy for the UK hyperpop scene hidingthehurt is back with his final single before his highly anticipated project dropping soon.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2022

Bringing alternative rock riffs and pop-punk sensibilities, Backdrop Falls drops new single "Closer to the edge"

MUMBAI: The era of social networks brought with it the imposition of the need to impress, to be interesting to other people. It is more important to appear than to be, in fact.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2022

Matt Stell soars into the Metaverse with Debut Collectible NFT

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited-edition NFT.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

Giorgia Andriani and Mr Faisu Are Back Again With A Fun Video That Will Leave You In Splits.

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to choosing hot apparel. Giorgia looks like a complete diva as she carries it on herself so efficiently.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

Shazam introduces concert Discovery Worldwide

MUMBAI: Shazam, one of the world’s most popular and highly rated music apps, today launched a suite of concert features, making it easy for users to explore upcoming live music shows and increase exposure for artists.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Hyperpop sensation 'hidingthehurt' switches things up with new indie track ‘Take Ur Leave’

MUMBAI: The up-and-coming poster boy for the UK hyperpop scene hidingthehurt is back with his final single before his highly anticipated project...read more

2
Giorgia Andriani and Mr Faisu Are Back Again With A Fun Video That Will Leave You In Splits.

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to choosing hot apparel. Giorgia looks like a complete diva as she carries...read more

3
Bringing alternative rock riffs and pop-punk sensibilities, Backdrop Falls drops new single "Closer to the edge"

MUMBAI: The era of social networks brought with it the imposition of the need to impress, to be interesting to other people. It is more important to...read more

4
Director Mihir Gulati describes working on a challenging shot with Jacqueline Fernandes for song 'Mud Mud Ke'

Mumbai : Indian Music Director Mihir Gulati has worked on many superhit music videos which include songs like Saiyaan ji, Kaanta Laga, Billo Tu Aag...read more

5
Matt Stell soars into the Metaverse with Debut Collectible NFT

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited-edition NFT. Offering...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games