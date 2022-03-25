For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Mar 2022 10:27

Bringing alternative rock riffs and pop-punk sensibilities, Backdrop Falls drops new single "Closer to the edge"

MUMBAI: The era of social networks brought with it the imposition of the need to impress, to be interesting to other people. It is more important to appear than to be, in fact. Looking cool, looking cool, looking smart, successful, happy… while trying to look like all of these, we lose track of who we are. The track is a reflection on that atmosphere and its impact on our mental health. "Closer to the edge" is a song with a direct and strong message, with super striking riffs and an unusual energy.

The quartet was formed in 2016 in the coastal city of Fortaleza, Brazil, after being conceived and created by vocalist/guitarist/composer Matheus Collyer. Starting out as a studio project, they became a full band shortly after the release of their first EP, as they began touring their hometown, taking their first steps and opening for bigger bands on the national scene.

Formed by Collyer (guitar/vocals), Rafael Neutral (guitar), Roger Capone (drums) and Marcelino Oliveira (bass), the band released their first full length in May 2019, entitled “There's no such place as home”, which was distributed worldwide through 10 different labels.

Throughout their career, the group toured Latin America and played alongside bands such as Sum 41, Against Me, Face to Face and Hellacopters. The band has just released what they call the first chapter of three of their new album “Fairytales and Fireworks”, to be fully released between 2022 and 2023.

"Closer to the edge" is available on all streaming platforms via Electric Funeral Records: https://onerpm.link/698131497516

