Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues launched relationship song 'Haaye'

MUMBAI: Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues launched “Haaye”

The song was composed, penned and sung by Yash Narvekar, Music Arrangement and Produced by Pina Colada Blues. “Before we knew it, the song was ready within two sessions”, the song was created on zoom call.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues to know more about “Haaye” and the story behind it.

Congratulations on your latest release, tell us the story behind it?

Pina Colada Blues exclaimed, “Haaye was basically a project we started back in February. It started out as a soul pop kind of beat. And once that was done, I had Yash in mind as I thought that he would be a good collaborator for the track since he had released some tracks in the same genre previously, like Tanha. We just connected with the track and everything was going with the flow. The track is all about celebrating the positive stuff that happens in a relationship rather than focusing on the negatives of a breakup. It's a breakup song, but not a traditional one. It focuses on all the good things that happened during that time”.

“Haaye is a very, very close song to my heart. Kevin (Pina Colada Blues) and I hadn’t even met. He lives down south, while I am from Mumbai. We've done it over a zoom call and it was very organic. The beats of the song were played to me, and I got a melody and the hook on it instantly. I got in touch with Kevin (Pina Colada Blues) and wrote the whole song, composed it with him. Before we knew it, the song was ready within two sessions. Day One and Tanmay Kedia played a big part in all of this. In a short span of time the song was ready, it was on mix and it was shot. It happened with a lot of ease and generally that doesn't happen. I personally believe songs that come out of ease really, really turn out to be great songs, at least for me. In my opinion, songs that take up too much time in composing should be scrapped. This one has been unbelievably quick”, said Yash.

How did you get together to create “Haaye”?

“We have been living in a very strange time recently. For the last two years, I’ve been based out of Kerala while Yash was in Bombay. We connected through Zoom in the beginning. The full song was done through virtual Zoom sessions and even the mixes. It was only for the music video that I finally met Yash. But otherwise, the full song was done through Zoom and WhatsApp calls etc. I've been used to it a lot now because I think most of my tracks have been made through such kinds of internet tools. I've been familiar with it and Yash and I, we just had the flow which worked out well. I'm happy with that”, said Pina Colada Blue.

Yash shared, “Kevin (Pina Colada Blues) is signed to Day One and I had heard about Kevin's (Pina Colada Blues) work and I was really interested in getting in touch with him. I have worked with Sony Music in the past and I have been personally following Kevin's (Pina Colada Blues) work too. When I was introduced to the beat, I instantly wanted to jump on it and Kevin (Pina Colada Blues) was nice enough to set up a jam and we jammed on Zoom. And like I mentioned, before we knew it the song was ready in two sessions”.

Share with us your experience working with each other. And share with us a memory you had while working together.

Pina Colada Blues says, “Yash was a very great addition to the song. His composing and writing skills were on point for the song. Yash and I on our first zoom call connected instantly. Usually, it might take time for two people to connect or be comfortable. But for us, it just clicked automatically by hearing the tracks and talking. Within the first half of our zoom call, we had already started working and had a rough idea about the song. Yash started humming the vocal melodies and we had some lyrics too that day itself. It was really great for something like that to happen so fast. My most favourite experience would be the first Zoom session because I don't remember myself having worked properly on a track on the first go itself, that's something that happens rarely”.

Yash shared, “It was really funny, because like he came down for the video and he actually was not really comfortable in dancing and stuff like that. We both got a little uncomfortable while dancing, because there were a few sequences where we had to dance. It was a hilarious experience, but we pulled it off. The video’s looking really nice. But during the shoot, it was really funny while we were doing it”.

Further talking about their future projects, “I been thinking about what to do next, but recently I just released the Gehraiyaan mixed version and then Haaye. Both of these two songs were released in a span of 10 days back-to-back. I've been thinking about what to do next. I have some ideas in mind, hopefully we'll have something really soon too”, explained Pina Colada Blues.

Yash says, “Last year in October, I started my own channel and I've been putting out songs independently. I put one out in October called Kho Jaun, in November called Tanha. Now I'm doing my next song with Nikhita Gandhi on my channel. It's called “Tu Naa Mera” and that's going to be out next month. That's my immediate next project and a song after that has been shot already that's called Hum Dum. For the next two months, I'm working on my own on these two songs, shoot has been done, everything is ready. Song is in the mix and mastered right now. Apart from that, I'm working on a few web series right now. I don't want to name any right now as it would be a very premature stage to discuss that. I'm doing a few film songs also, but you know how it is. One never knows in the film song aspects, especially whether you're going to get the song or not get the song. It's a little confusing to name the project. But there are quite a few exciting things happening this year. Stay tuned”.