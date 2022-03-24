Shaan Groverr’s new song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ releases

MUMBAI: Actor Shaan Groverr who got to fame from the movie ‘Noblemen’, is making all limelight these days due to his web series Roohaniyat on MX Player.
The series is all about how love can happen in any age and in any situation. New song of the series ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ has been released on MX Player. Featuring Shaan Groverr, Kanika Mann, Arjun Bijlani and Yuvika Chaudhary, the song is all about how it feels when someone you love deeply ditch you and that incident just destroy you completely.
Audiences are absolutely loving the song and social media freaks has already started making reels on the song. Speaking on the same, Shaan says “I’m quite overwhelmed by the overall response we’ve been getting on the song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ even though it’s a heartbreak song. There are some other songs also in the show which I absolutely love and are yet to come. I really hope that the audiences will enjoy those songs as well. In fact, my favourite song is the title track of our show ‘Roohaniyat’ and I’m sure soon it will be everyone’s favourite too.”
