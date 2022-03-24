For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Mar 2022 18:23 |  By RnMTeam

Giorgia Andriani and Mr Faisu Are Back Again With A Fun Video That Will Leave You In Splits.

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to choosing hot apparel. Giorgia looks like a complete diva as she carries it on herself so efficiently. This beauty is highly active on her social media and always treats her fans with her heart throbbing pictures, and astonishing videos. Giorgia has recently hopped on one of the trending dialogues along with internet sensation Faisu. Which is making us giggle over their cute banter. The duo had acclaimed a massive amount of applaud from the audience over their last dance video on Oo Anatava, where they were seen grooving their bodies. This time the duo is back with a funny video that will make us split into splits. Giorgia, definitely knows how to stand out naturally as truly newsworthy through her amazing reels on her social media.

Giorgia took on her social media and shared a video with Faisu where they are seen enacting the famous song first ' A kya me bolu', to which Faisu replies and says "bolo Zubaan Kesari." The video seems to be so much fun to watch as the reaction that this talented diva gives to Faisu over her reply is definitely stealing our hearts. For the video, Giorgia looked very simple yet elegant to our eyes as she opted for a blazer top with balloon sleeves with a knot tied over it along with black sweat pants and hair tied up in a ponytail with minimal makeup making the actress look very alluring to our eyes.

As the actress dropped the video on her gram, fans couldn't control their laughter and started appreciating their cute bond and filled the entire comment section with laughter emoticons. One user also wrote "Pet dukh gaya! Has has ke " to which the other wrote "Ohh Goddd", "Dude I was just thinking of you two .And ur reel came...woahh " We can certainly say that this talented duo is winning our hearts and we can't wait to see what more do they have to offer all their fans.

Talking about the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the South with the series Karoline Kamakshi. She was seen in a music video along with Mika Singh in Roop Tera Mastana. She will now soon be seen marking her way to Bollywood alongside Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

