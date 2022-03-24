Emraan Hashmi’s latest song ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ is his birthday treat to fans. Out now!

MUMBAI: With an enormous number of sad songs, B Praak's melodies have always comforted those who are heartbroken. Recently, ‘Ishq Nahi Karte' was announced with a peek of the video single featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba, adding to his collection of melodic tunes.
The teaser received a massive response, garnering over 5 million views in just one day. Well the wait is finally over, as the song has been released on DRJ Records' official YouTube channel.
“I'm blown away by the response to the teaser, and now the song has finally been released on my birthday. The amount of love and admiration we've gotten for the song has been incredible. There is no better gift an actor can receive from their fans than their love and support for their work.”, expressed Emraan.
“It makes me so happy to see that we've returned to the days of music videos. I grew up watching and listening to them. We are overjoyed at the positive reception to the song," said Sahher Bambba.
The song is produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the song’s lyrics are penned by Jaani and B Praak who has also lent his voice. The song is composed by both the talents Jaani and B Praak and Storyline designed by Sunny Khanna starring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba.
The video song Ishq Nahi Karte can be viewed on DRJ Records official Youtube channel.
