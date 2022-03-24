For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Mar 2022 13:35 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Anushka Manchanda thrilled to perform for BEERZER and MixMag at The Lab Goa

MUMBAI: Anushka Manchanda aka Kiss Nuka lights up the stage at The Lab Goa.

India’s go-to RTD (ready-to-drink) brand, BREEZER has joined hands with one of the world’s biggest and longest running music media brands, Mixmag to bring their flagship property ‘The Lab’ to India.

The Lab Goa brings a power-packed line up of DJs hailing from all corners of the country. Fans get a chance to witness the performance of Anyasa, Doctor Dru, Sickflip, Desiree, IncInk Records Showcase and Kiss Nuka to name a few. With the sun kissed weather of Goa, the ocean waves, and the colourful BREEZER flavours, audiences can kick back and enjoy the sundowner with the beats of a new artist every Thursday.

Kiss Nuka is really excited as this is her first time playing this kind of music. “I have been producing a lot of music but haven’t released it so this is gonna be something different. It's an electronic life set, I have a bunch of my machines. I love the concept of The Lab; they have done some amazing gigs with amazing artists around the world. I’m excited to join them”.

The Lab creates this kind of space to perform, where you have the opportunity to connect with your audience. It is also trial matriculation because it takes time to reach out to people. As soon as she heard this was happening, she wanted to do this.

BREEZER has always had a strong association with fun and vibrant experiences to its consumers in newer formats, pushing audiences to Live Life In Colour. They always want to do something out of the box in creating an experience for audiences who actually care about music and art. “I think to enable the audience to have those experiences is pretty cool. Bringing people from across the board enables the music, artist, and also helps the audience to discover something new”.

https://linktr.ee/kissnuka

For the last three years, she has been a studio artist, so she spends all her time there. This is the first time in many years that the composer is actually stepping out. BEERZER and MixMag have picked the perfect place, the views, vibe and the feeling. “I am so committed to the environment and sustainability, my music is also related to that, I’m so happy to perform in a venue like this. In Hindi we say ‘Tote Urna wali hai’, that’s exactly how I feel”.

Further talking about her works, “I have been doing music for the past 20 years and for a very long time I have been creating music for other people. I wanted to create something for myself, that’s where this project comes alive. I also feel very liberated, earlier it mattered to me what other people think of me but now it’s a complete opposite. I think the dance floor is one of the few places where people actually connect regardless of gender, caste, political etc. when the base is pumping your heart also beats simultaneously, imagine a group of people feeling the same vibe. I’m not fixing myself into any genre, I’m liberal”.

Kiss Nuka concluded, “To all the young artists, music is also like a business. I have done a lot of commercials that’s based on numbers. It becomes very difficult to navigate the non-creative part of it. You also need to build and find the right kind of people who believe in you and have positive surroundings around you. Be unique and passionate about your art. What are you doing? What do you want? Understand this and follow your path, success will come crawling to you”.

Anushka Manchanda Kiss Nuka The Lab Goa Breezer Mixmag
