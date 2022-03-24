2x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA Drops New Single "Love Letter (Feat. The Knocks)", Announces New Album Out 22 July

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA announces their fourth album ‘The Last Goodbye’ which will be released on July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune. Symphonic, vast, and emotionally stirring, ‘The Last Goodbye’ is the duo’s most ambitious album to date.

Nostalgic yet rooted in the present, it serves as a sweeping sonic experience that speaks to themes of connection and reminiscence. Interwoven with both the new and the old, the album is interspersed with personal audio clips from home video footage, hypnotherapy sessions and even the voices of the duo’s parents, plus features The Knocks, Bettye LaVette, MARO, Låpsley, Ólafur Arnalds, Julianna Barwick, Izzy Bizu and Charlie Houston. These collaborations follow previous high-profile musical partnerships with the likes of Leon Bridges, Little Dragon, Regina Spektor, RY X, Naomi Wild, and more.

About the forthcoming album, ODESZA shares, “Over the past few years we’ve been able to reflect on who we are, what it means to do what we do, and in the end, who we are doing this for. We became focused and inspired by the impact our families and friends have imprinted on us and how we want to continue to echo that out as we move through this life. We found comfort in the fact that those who we love stay with us, that they become intrinsically part of us, in a way. Is there ever a really a Last Goodbye? We don’t think there is. So, from us to you. The Last Goodbye, the album.”

Alongside the album announcement, ODESZA releases a dynamic new single “Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)", enveloped by an emotive vocal refrain and orchestral synths. The track joins previous singles “The Last Goodbye” featuring Bettye LaVette, celebrated as “a sleek, propulsive stunner” by Billboard and “powerful” by Wonderland, and “Better Now” featuring MARO was deemed an “uplifting track ready for spring” by Notion.

On the collaboration for "Love Letter", The Knocks shares, “This song has had a wild ride! It was originally started about 5 years ago and went through many versions before ODESZA took it to its final form. We always knew there was something really special about it. It was one of those ideas we kept coming back to and being frustrated by because we knew it was amazing but we couldn't get it totally right.

Cut to us meeting the ODESZA guys backstage at a festival after both being fans of each other and eventually chatted about doing a song together. We started sharing original ideas back and forth. They loved "Love Letter" and were going to work on it remotely. A year or so passed when we reconnected and they said they weren't sure they figured it out... so we were back to the drawing board. Then one day, we got a text from the guys out of the blue saying they had cracked it! This new version blew our minds and we felt like it had finally found its rightful home. The rest is history.”

With over 4.8 billion total streams, ODESZA have masterfully re-emerged to remind the world what has made the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight cornerstones of the modern electronic landscape. Their last album ‘A Moment Apart’ was not only a commercial success (going gold and debuting at no. 3 on the Billboard 200), but it also earned critical acclaim including two GRAMMY nominations and praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex and more.

The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85 million fans over the course of their ‘A Moment Apart’ tour. ODESZA has headlined iconic international festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and beloved festivals in Asia, We The Fest (Indonesia) and Good Vibes Festival (Malaysia) along with headline shows in Singapore.

'The Last Goodbye' Tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)

2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)

3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)

4. Behind The Sun

5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)

6. North Garden

7. Better Now (feat. MARO)

8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)

9. All My Life

10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)

11. Healing Grid

12. I Can’t Sleep

13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)