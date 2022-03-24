For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Mar 2022 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

2x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA Drops New Single "Love Letter (Feat. The Knocks)", Announces New Album Out 22 July

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated duo ODESZA announces their fourth album ‘The Last Goodbye’ which will be released on July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune. Symphonic, vast, and emotionally stirring, ‘The Last Goodbye’ is the duo’s most ambitious album to date.

Nostalgic yet rooted in the present, it serves as a sweeping sonic experience that speaks to themes of connection and reminiscence. Interwoven with both the new and the old, the album is interspersed with personal audio clips from home video footage, hypnotherapy sessions and even the voices of the duo’s parents, plus features The Knocks, Bettye LaVette, MARO, Låpsley, Ólafur Arnalds, Julianna Barwick, Izzy Bizu and Charlie Houston. These collaborations follow previous high-profile musical partnerships with the likes of Leon Bridges, Little Dragon, Regina Spektor, RY X, Naomi Wild, and more.

About the forthcoming album, ODESZA shares, “Over the past few years we’ve been able to reflect on who we are, what it means to do what we do, and in the end, who we are doing this for. We became focused and inspired by the impact our families and friends have imprinted on us and how we want to continue to echo that out as we move through this life. We found comfort in the fact that those who we love stay with us, that they become intrinsically part of us, in a way. Is there ever a really a Last Goodbye? We don’t think there is. So, from us to you. The Last Goodbye, the album.”

Alongside the album announcement, ODESZA releases a dynamic new single “Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)", enveloped by an emotive vocal refrain and orchestral synths. The track joins previous singles “The Last Goodbye” featuring Bettye LaVette, celebrated as “a sleek, propulsive stunner” by Billboard and “powerful” by Wonderland, and “Better Now” featuring MARO was deemed an “uplifting track ready for spring” by Notion.

On the collaboration for "Love Letter", The Knocks shares, “This song has had a wild ride! It was originally started about 5 years ago and went through many versions before ODESZA took it to its final form. We always knew there was something really special about it. It was one of those ideas we kept coming back to and being frustrated by because we knew it was amazing but we couldn't get it totally right.

Cut to us meeting the ODESZA guys backstage at a festival after both being fans of each other and eventually chatted about doing a song together. We started sharing original ideas back and forth. They loved "Love Letter" and were going to work on it remotely. A year or so passed when we reconnected and they said they weren't sure they figured it out... so we were back to the drawing board. Then one day, we got a text from the guys out of the blue saying they had cracked it! This new version blew our minds and we felt like it had finally found its rightful home. The rest is history.”

With over 4.8 billion total streams, ODESZA have masterfully re-emerged to remind the world what has made the duo of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight cornerstones of the modern electronic landscape. Their last album ‘A Moment Apart’ was not only a commercial success (going gold and debuting at no. 3 on the Billboard 200), but it also earned critical acclaim including two GRAMMY nominations and praise from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex and more.

The duo has cultivated a diehard fanbase of massive proportions: known for their groundbreaking, awe-inspiring and immersive live performance, that reached 2.85 million fans over the course of their ‘A Moment Apart’ tour. ODESZA has headlined iconic international festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and beloved festivals in Asia, We The Fest (Indonesia) and Good Vibes Festival (Malaysia) along with headline shows in Singapore.

'The Last Goodbye' Tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)
2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)
3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)
4. Behind The Sun
5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)
6. North Garden
7. Better Now (feat. MARO)
8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)
9. All My Life
10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)
11. Healing Grid
12. I Can’t Sleep
13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

Tags
Odesza The Last Goodbye music
Related news
News | 24 Mar 2022

Giorgia Andriani and Mr Faisu Are Back Again With A Fun Video That Will Leave You In Splits.

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to choosing hot apparel. Giorgia looks like a complete diva as she carries it on herself so efficiently.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

Shazam introduces concert Discovery Worldwide

MUMBAI: Shazam, one of the world’s most popular and highly rated music apps, today launched a suite of concert features, making it easy for users to explore upcoming live music shows and increase exposure for artists.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

Emraan Hashmi’s latest song ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ is his birthday treat to fans. Out now!

MUMBAI: With an enormous number of sad songs, B Praak's melodies have always comforted those who are heartbroken. Recently, ‘Ishq Nahi Karte' was announced with a peek of the video single featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba, adding to his collection of melodic tunes.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues launched relationship song 'Haaye'

MUMBAI: Yash Navrekar and Pina Colada Blues launched “Haaye” The song was composed, penned and sung by Yash Narvekar, Music Arrangement and Produced by Pina Colada Blues. “Before we knew it, the song was ready within two sessions”, the song was created on zoom call.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2022

“Mann Basiya Song will make you feel elated and bring a smile to your face," says director Shakti Hasija

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm all day. The song Mann Basiya is one of those songs which has already struck a chord in our hearts.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Giorgia Andriani and Mr Faisu Are Back Again With A Fun Video That Will Leave You In Splits.

MUMBAI: Actress Giorgia Andriani has left no stone unturned when it comes to choosing hot apparel. Giorgia looks like a complete diva as she carries...read more

2
Badshah’s new song takes an AR spin with the launch of his new single ‘Tabahi’

MUMBAI: Global artist Badshah, who recently dropped his fiery new single ‘Tabahi’ with the beautiful Tamannahh Bhatia, will now have an exclusive AR...read more

3
Shaan Groverr’s new song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ releases

MUMBAI: Actor Shaan Groverr who got to fame from the movie ‘Noblemen’, is making all limelight these days due to his web series Roohaniyat on MX...read more

4
“Mann Basiya Song will make you feel elated and bring a smile to your face," says director Shakti Hasija

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm...read more

5
Director Mihir Gulati describes working on a challenging shot with Jacqueline Fernandes for song 'Mud Mud Ke'

Mumbai : Indian Music Director Mihir Gulati has worked on many superhit music videos which include songs like Saiyaan ji, Kaanta Laga, Billo Tu Aag...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games