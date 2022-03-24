“Mann Basiya Song will make you feel elated and bring a smile to your face," says director Shakti Hasija

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from murmuring along to its rhythm all day. The song Mann Basiya is one of those songs which has already struck a chord in our hearts. Shakti Hasija has put his vision behind this song.

The song, which features internet sensations Stebin Ben and Tunisha Sharma. The melody to the song is given by Stebin Ben & Samira Koppikar.

The song depicts a cute love story of how you motivate your partner to overcome their fears. The song is shot beautifully at India's biggest theme park. Shakti Hasija has told the audience this adorable love story, and the song is currently gaining a lot of appreciation from the audience. As it has become one of the most hummed songs.

Shakti Hasija was the man behind Bhoomi 2021, a unique concert at-home experience that has garnered much love and attention from music lovers.