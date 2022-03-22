For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Mar 2022 17:15

Watch Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable moments with Baby boy

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is.

On Monday, March 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a new video on her YouTube channel titled "To Our Son" that chronicles her entire pregnancy journey leading up to the birth of her son Wolf Webster last month, from her and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, telling Kris Jenner the pregnancy news to a glimpse into the delivery room.

In a clip filmed in the hospital room as she prepares to give birth, Kylie asks boyfriend Travis Scott if he's ready to have another baby, to which he confidently replies, "I'm ready." He is joined in his excitement by Kris, who Kylie describes as "always pumped and ready to go."

While the video does not feature any photos of Kylie and Travis' newest bundle of joy, it does include audio that was recorded shortly following his birth. In the clip, someone can be heard saying, "Your son is here! Congratulations, Kylie!"

In the background, Travis can also be heard enthusiastically cheering, "What's up boy! What's up big boy!"

Another person can be heard remarking, "Happy Birthday 2/2/22." On screen, the video confirms Wolf's birth date and reveals that he weighed 8lbs, 13oz.

Earlier in the tribute, older sister Stormi leads Kylie through a tour of Wolf's new nursery, which features a muted color scheme, a walk-in closet filled with multiple pairs of baby shoes and shelves lined with books and toys. One of the most adorable knick-knacks is an Astro Boy figurine, seemingly a reference to Travis' album Astroworld and their son.

After playing with some of the toys, Stormi sweetly leaves behind her own gift for her baby brother as well: a piece of art on the table next to the rocking chair.

But the love for Wolf goes way beyond his immediate family. Throughout the video, multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family make appearances to share their well-wishes and excitement to meet the little one.

That includes Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, who recorded a message for him at Kylie's giraffe-themed baby shower back in January that was hilariously crashed by Khloé Kardashian along the way.

"It's Auntie Kiki and Northie and I just want you to know we love you so much," Kim says in the clip. "We got you for life. Your family for life."

From behind her, Khloé can be seen flashing a peace sign while Kim continues, "I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."

In another segment, Khloé shared that she looks forward to holding a special place in Wolf's heart amongst the rest of her siblings, jokingly adding, "I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt."
And, in her message to Wolf, Kris found herself getting teary-eyed.

"To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here, I think about you every day and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family," Kris shared. "I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family—lots of cousins—and you're going to have the best life, because you have the best parents and the best family. I love you."

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
