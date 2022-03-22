Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby boy is no longer named Wolf

MUMBAI: Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to share some news about her baby boy's name.
She wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."
Why the change in name? "We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
The decision to switch his name comes almost two months after Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. Kylie announced his name as Wolf on Feb. 11, and his birth certificate revealed his middle name is Jacques, after dad Travis' real name. The couple are also parents to Stormi Webster, 4.
While her son's new name has yet to be unveiled, Kylie has shared glimpses into her pregnancy and the baby's arrival in a YouTube video titled "To Our Son" posted March 21. Kylie documented her entire journey, showing her learning she was expecting, telling her mom the news, celebrating at her baby shower and hearing audio from her baby boy's birth.
In the touching montage, family members gave messages to both Kylie and her son before he was born.
In the video, Kim Kardashian noted, "I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."
