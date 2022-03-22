For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Mar 2022 14:36

Tiffany Woys Brand New EP, All About Love, Out March 18

MUMBAI: Taste of Country "Artist to Watch" and CMT “Next Up Now” artist Tiffany Woys releases her brand-new EP All About Love, tomorrow, March 18, 2022.  The EP is available at https://lnk.to/tw_AllAboutLove and features her current single, “About Love,” as well as her newly released powerful version of LeAnn Rimes’ “Probably Wouldn’t Be This Way,” a vocalist she names as one of her top influences.

Tiffany is celebrating the new release with appearances on “The Deans of Nashville” podcast (available now) and a live interview with her hometown CBS-TV’s “Good Day Sacramento” followed by an appearance on The Cowboy Channel’s “Tailgate Party” on March 19.    

On March 18, fans can also check out exclusive performances and stories behind the songs “About Love” on Everything Nash HERE and “Probably Wouldn’t Be This Way” via Celeb Secrets Country HERE. On March 24, Tiffany joins KSSU (Sacramento State Radio) live at 5:00pm PT to talk all about the new EP.

Written by Jason Saenz, Sara Haze, and Sam Ellis, “About Love” is not only the title track to her EP, but also the singer’s 5th song to climb Billboard’s Country Indicator chart, following “Hostage,” "Loved By You,” “Do Ya” and “I Don’t” with Jordan Fletcher in charting. Currently sitting at #38 on the Country Indicator Chart, #50 on Mediabase Activator chart, and #17 on CDX Traction’s True Indie Chart, Tiffany’s newest single “About Love” is impacting country radio now.  

Tiffany has enlisted some of Nashville’s top powerhouse songwriters for the 6 songs on her upcoming EP, including tracks co-written by Hannah Ellis, Tammi Kidd, Sara Haze, Emily Shackelton, John Kennedy, busbee, and more.  The project is produced by Tammi Kidd Hutton and Ben Phillips.

Tiffany, who recently became engaged to longtime love Jeff Siddiqi, says of the new project: “I have always said I want to sing about love. That means all that comes with it. The good parts, the bad parts and in true country fashion, the sad parts.”  

She adds, “Love is a universal language. It’s a feeling that everyone experiences along with heartbreak. It’s all I’ve really wanted to convey with listeners. I want people to know we are all more related than you think. That’s through love. So now I am releasing six songs that I hope relate to you too. That through love and music you feel a little less alone. This EP is All About Love and I think we can all agree we need more of it!”

All About Love EP Track Listing:

  1 “About Love” (Jason Saenz, Sara Haze, Sam Ellis)

  2  “Own This Town” (Sam Ellis, Sara Haze, Heather Morgan)

  3   “Wear It Out” (Tammi Kidd Hutton, Nathan Spicer, Sarah Allison Turner)

  4  “I Don't Want You Back” (Jason Saenz, Sara Haze, Jon Mclaughlin)

  5  “I'll Meet You There” (Emily Shackelton, busbee, Hannah Ellis)

  6 “Probably Wouldn't Be This Way” (Tammi Kidd, John Kennedy)

 

