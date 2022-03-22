SOFI TUKKER (Felix Jaehn Remix), Helion, Henry Jamison, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

SOFI TUKKER - Original Sin (Felix Jaehn Remix)

Felix Jaehn is back after the success of the acclaimed Cheerleader Remix and release of his Sophomore album, this time with the genre defying duo of Sophie Hawley Weld and Tucker Halper, SOFI TUKKER. Back in February, the band released “Original Sin” and now Felix Jaehn gives it his own twist. Make sure to catch both artists on tour this upcoming Spring & Summer season.

Helion x Alamo - Never Gonna Sleep (feat. Julia Hallasen)

Prolific Swedish producer Helion joins hands with Italian DJ and producer Alamo, to deliver us "Never Gonna Sleep," an energetic progressive house track, with strong beats nicely contrasting against Julia Hallasen's soft vocals.

Henry Jamison - Fanfare

The critically acclaimed folk singer/songwriter Henry Jamison is releasing the final single, "Fanfare," before the release of his upcoming album.

DejaVilla - Castle With A View (Album)

DejaVilla, producer and singer-songwriter duo hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, release their new album, Castle With A View. The focus track, "Find Your Way", featuring reggae selector Yaardcore, is an eclectic mesh of house beats, R&B vocals, and reggae spirit.