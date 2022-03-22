SOFI TUKKER (Felix Jaehn Remix), Helion, Henry Jamison, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

SOFI TUKKER - Original Sin (Felix Jaehn Remix)
Felix Jaehn is back after the success of the acclaimed Cheerleader Remix and release of his Sophomore album, this time with the genre defying duo of Sophie Hawley Weld and Tucker Halper, SOFI TUKKER. Back in February, the band released “Original Sin” and now Felix Jaehn gives it his own twist. Make sure to catch both artists on tour this upcoming Spring & Summer season.
Helion x Alamo - Never Gonna Sleep (feat. Julia Hallasen)
Prolific Swedish producer Helion joins hands with Italian DJ and producer Alamo, to deliver us "Never Gonna Sleep," an energetic progressive house track, with strong beats nicely contrasting against Julia Hallasen's soft vocals.
Henry Jamison - Fanfare
The critically acclaimed folk singer/songwriter Henry Jamison is releasing the final single, "Fanfare," before the release of his upcoming album.
DejaVilla - Castle With A View (Album)
DejaVilla, producer and singer-songwriter duo hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, release their new album, Castle With A View. The focus track, "Find Your Way", featuring reggae selector Yaardcore, is an eclectic mesh of house beats, R&B vocals, and reggae spirit.
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to...read more
MUMBAI: This story will leave you in stitches. Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when...read more
MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is. On Monday, March 21, the Kylie...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and performer Simantinee Roy is now a part of a jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle.The singer is famously known for her...read more
MUMBAI: College romance is something we've all missed since the Pandemic began, and Treasure Records has brought the era back the days of collegiate...read more