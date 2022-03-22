Miley Cyrus spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" sign at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Some allegiances just can't be tamed.

Case in point: Over the weekend, when Miley Cyrus took the stage at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile, the "Can't Be Tamed" singer took a moment to read some of the signs held by thousands of her fans aloud on the mic. And it's safe to say the crowd went wild when she read one in particular to the audience that referred to her ex, Nick Jonas.

"F--k Nick Jonas—I didn't say it," Miley said, pointing to a fan's sign. And for emphasis, she explained that she's simply running down the list, adding, "I didn't say it, it's just one of the other signs." Miley also shared the moment to her Instagram, captioning the March 20 clip, "Y'all said this s--t not me…. Chile youuuu are WILD! Thank u!"

If you need a little refresher on a not-so-little phenomenon once known as "Niley," let's back up to the early aughts for a bit. In 2006, the two then 13-year-old Disney Channel stars began dating on the exact same day that they met. As Miley told Seventeen in 2008, one year after their split, it was obviously love at first sight.

"He was on a quest to meet me," she told the outlet. "And he was like, 'I think you're beautiful and I really like you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.'" Admitting that she "bawled for a month straight" after their breakup, Miley also revealed why they went their separate ways.