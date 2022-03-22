For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Mar 2022 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" sign at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Some allegiances just can't be tamed.

Case in point: Over the weekend, when Miley Cyrus took the stage at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile, the "Can't Be Tamed" singer took a moment to read some of the signs held by thousands of her fans aloud on the mic. And it's safe to say the crowd went wild when she read one in particular to the audience that referred to her ex, Nick Jonas.

"F--k Nick Jonas—I didn't say it," Miley said, pointing to a fan's sign. And for emphasis, she explained that she's simply running down the list, adding, "I didn't say it, it's just one of the other signs." Miley also shared the moment to her Instagram, captioning the March 20 clip, "Y'all said this s--t not me…. Chile youuuu are WILD! Thank u!"

If you need a little refresher on a not-so-little phenomenon once known as "Niley," let's back up to the early aughts for a bit. In 2006, the two then 13-year-old Disney Channel stars began dating on the exact same day that they met. As Miley told Seventeen in 2008, one year after their split, it was obviously love at first sight.

"He was on a quest to meet me," she told the outlet. "And he was like, 'I think you're beautiful and I really like you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.'" Admitting that she "bawled for a month straight" after their breakup, Miley also revealed why they went their separate ways.

Tags
Miley Cyrus music Singer
Related news
News | 22 Mar 2022

Mariah Carey accidentally texted Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: This story will leave you in stitches. Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when she thought she was messaging a family member.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2022

Watch Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable moments with Baby boy

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2022

Jonita Gandhi's new Urban Punjabi single 'Hauli Hauli' is out now

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Jonita Gandhi who has bowled us recently with her exceptional voice and equally stunning looks transforms yet again with a sleek fusion look for her new urban Punjabi single titled 'Hauli Hauli'.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2022

Tiffany Woys Brand New EP, All About Love, Out March 18

MUMBAI: Taste of Country "Artist to Watch" and CMT “Next Up Now” artist Tiffany Woys releases her brand-new EP All About Love, tomorrow, March 18, 2022.  The EP is available at https://lnk.to/tw_AllAboutLove and features her current single, “About Love,” as well as her newly released powerful ve

read more
News | 22 Mar 2022

Rapper Raga reveals the hard truth of his in ‘Sheher’ with Def Jam India

Delhi’s Hip-Hop mainstay, Artist, Rapper, Lyricist ‘Raga’, makes his debut with 'Sheher' on Def Jam India. Known for his successful reputation in the underground hip-hop community, Raga is all set to voice his life’s painful reality with ‘Sheher’, which is the 3rd release by Def Jam India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
SOFI TUKKER (Felix Jaehn Remix), Helion, Henry Jamison, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

SOFI TUKKER - Original Sin (Felix Jaehn Remix) Felix Jaehn is back after the success of the acclaimed Cheerleader Remix and release of his Sophomore...read more

2
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby boy is no longer named Wolf

MUMBAI: Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to...read more

3
Mariah Carey accidentally texted Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: This story will leave you in stitches. Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when...read more

4
Watch Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable moments with Baby boy

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is. On Monday, March 21, the Kylie...read more

5
Simantinee Roy is ‘grateful for the opportunity’ to begin the jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and performer Simantinee Roy is now a part of a jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle.The singer is famously known for her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games