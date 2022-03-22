Miley Cyrus spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" sign at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Some allegiances just can't be tamed.
Case in point: Over the weekend, when Miley Cyrus took the stage at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile, the "Can't Be Tamed" singer took a moment to read some of the signs held by thousands of her fans aloud on the mic. And it's safe to say the crowd went wild when she read one in particular to the audience that referred to her ex, Nick Jonas.
"F--k Nick Jonas—I didn't say it," Miley said, pointing to a fan's sign. And for emphasis, she explained that she's simply running down the list, adding, "I didn't say it, it's just one of the other signs." Miley also shared the moment to her Instagram, captioning the March 20 clip, "Y'all said this s--t not me…. Chile youuuu are WILD! Thank u!"
If you need a little refresher on a not-so-little phenomenon once known as "Niley," let's back up to the early aughts for a bit. In 2006, the two then 13-year-old Disney Channel stars began dating on the exact same day that they met. As Miley told Seventeen in 2008, one year after their split, it was obviously love at first sight.
"He was on a quest to meet me," she told the outlet. "And he was like, 'I think you're beautiful and I really like you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I like you so much.'" Admitting that she "bawled for a month straight" after their breakup, Miley also revealed why they went their separate ways.
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
SOFI TUKKER - Original Sin (Felix Jaehn Remix) Felix Jaehn is back after the success of the acclaimed Cheerleader Remix and release of his Sophomore...read more
MUMBAI: Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to...read more
MUMBAI: This story will leave you in stitches. Mariah Carey took to Twitter on March 18 and revealed that she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes when...read more
MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming video tribute to her baby boy will have you howling over how sweet it is. On Monday, March 21, the Kylie...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and performer Simantinee Roy is now a part of a jugalbandi challenge on Rizzle.The singer is famously known for her...read more