Jonita Gandhi's new Urban Punjabi single 'Hauli Hauli' is out now

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Jonita Gandhi who has bowled us recently with her exceptional voice and equally stunning looks transforms yet again with a sleek fusion look for her new urban Punjabi single titled 'Hauli Hauli'.

Produced by Treehouse V.H.T, this melancholic Punjabi song is sung by Jonita Gandhi, with lyrics penned by Raj Fatepur and music by Charanpreet Singh. Shot in the USA and directed by Jay Skilly, the video features Jonita adorned in a fresh new ensemble of an Indian Saree with a corset and parandi. An achingly sweet track that brings out the right emotions with Jonita's flawless vocals and powerful performance.

Talking about her experience working on this song, she comments, “Hauli Hauli is a really special song to me. It’s been a soulful journey, learning to work remotely, collaborating with so many talented people to make the track and the video. The emotion behind the song really strikes a chord… I think the feeling of a loved one slowly drifting away is something we can all relate to. And shooting the video was such a memorable time, being amongst friends and colleagues who all share the same vision and drive. A huge shoutout to Jay Skilly and the entire Treehouse team for making this vision come together so seamlessly!”

Adding a great successor to her last few Punjabi singles like 'Chal Koi Na', '4AM', ’NaNa’, and more, Hauli Hauli will definitely strike a chord with her fans. While Jonita is known for her dedication to every project she commits to, the singer has really pushed the envelope with this one after the stupendous success of her last single ' Chal Koi Na'. The singer has recently been in the news for her global trending song 'Arabic Kuthu' in collaboration with Anirudh. The song is currently trending on reels worldwide with actors like Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna making stunning dance reels to it.

Hauli Hauli song is out now on all official streaming platforms.