Warda Nadiadwala awarded as Iconic Stylish Producer of the Year 2022

MUMBAI: Always ahead in the style game, Producer Warda Nadiadwala manages to pull off each look with ease. Owning to her unique style, Warda Nadiadwala wins the title of Iconic Stylish Producer of the Year 2022 at the Iconic Gold Award. Iconic Gold Awards is a prestigious annual awards show that honours the best performers in the Indian Film and Television Industry. Warda is an Indian Entrepreneur, Film Producer & former Journalist who is the wife of famous producer- director Sajid Nadiadwala.

As truly said, hard work and dedication pays off, Warda Nadiadwala sets an example for all of us. Raising the bar once again, Warda was seen all glammed up wearing a stunning black outfit. On the award night, Warda was also seen felicitating some of the fellow industry friends like Kartik Aaryan and Ahan Shetty who won the title of Iconic Best Actor and Iconic Best Debut Actor, respectively.

On this special occasion, Warda Nadiadwala said, “It’s always an honour to be felicitated for being the unique self that you are. I love being in style and believe in taking my style quotients a few notches higher every time. For me, style is about more than just fashion and glitz; it's about making a statement about who you are, how you think, act and most importantly being comfortable.”