For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Mar 2022 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Warda Nadiadwala awarded as Iconic Stylish Producer of the Year 2022

MUMBAI: Always ahead in the style game, Producer Warda Nadiadwala manages to pull off each look with ease. Owning to her unique style, Warda Nadiadwala wins the title of Iconic Stylish Producer of the Year 2022 at the Iconic Gold Award. Iconic Gold Awards is a prestigious annual awards show that honours the best performers in the Indian Film and Television Industry. Warda is an Indian Entrepreneur, Film Producer & former Journalist who is the wife of famous producer- director Sajid Nadiadwala.

As truly said, hard work and dedication pays off, Warda Nadiadwala sets an example for all of us. Raising the bar once again, Warda was seen all glammed up wearing a stunning black outfit. On the award night, Warda was also seen felicitating some of the fellow industry friends like Kartik Aaryan and Ahan Shetty who won the title of Iconic Best Actor and Iconic Best Debut Actor, respectively.

On this special occasion, Warda Nadiadwala said, “It’s always an honour to be felicitated for being the unique self that you are. I love being in style and believe in taking my style quotients a few notches higher every time. For me, style is about more than just fashion and glitz; it's about making a statement about who you are, how you think, act and most importantly being comfortable.”

Tags
Warda Nadiadwala Producer of the Year 2022 music
Related news
News | 17 Mar 2022

On the occasion of Holi, IPRS launches #EnjoyResponsibly campaign

MUMBAI: It’s spring and that time of the year when both the mood and the surrounding gets filled with colours. After two years of confinement, Holi is back with all its pomp and glory.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

"Songs set the tone of the festival adding their ultimate flavor" - Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Holi is all about food, fun, excitement; Colours of course. The main essential element we miss here is the thing that brings events to life. It's indeed the electrifying music. The producer Mr.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

It's always great to work on my veere's song and make it reach the place where it actually belongs, says Nav Sidhu on his bond with Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Music is one of the most essential sources that play a very pivotal role in our day-to-day lives. It requires a lot of hard work and devotion to improving the perception of a song in the eyes of the listeners.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

Moha by Geetanjali launches new "William Morris" collection dedicated to British polymath, William Morris

MUMBAI: Moha by Geetanjali, a popular handcrafted silver jewellery brand that offers a fusion of ethnic and contemporary designs, has unveiled its latest collection, “William Morris”. The collection is inspired by the designs of the iconic 19th-century British polymath, William Morris.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

Vijay Malik’s ‘Dekhan De’ was an inspiration from his actual life story

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Vijay Malik dropped a pop romantic song ‘Dekhan De’ featuring Isha Sharma. The song has reached more than 2M views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi Superstar Singer Babbu Maan at the launch of music single 'Bhari Mehfil' by MeriTune music channel

MUMBAI: The new music single 'Bhari Mehfil' sung by none other than Punjabi Superstar Singer Babbu Maan, has been released on the MeriTune music...read more

2
Javed Akhtar's Latest Song – 'The Live-In Song' normalises concept of living-in. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI: The Live-in Song has released TODAY and it is all about the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of...read more

3
Revamp your Holi playlist with these peppy superhits

MUMBAI:  The colourful festival of Holi is just around the corner, and the one thing we cannot repeat is the same-old Holi playlist from last year,...read more

4
The Remarkable Contribution of Mr. Amit K Shiva as a Director: His Music Videos, Concepts, Sets, and Stories

MUMBAI: Discussing filmmaking, the portion has enormously developed, welcoming different imperativeness to it. In the music business, the crowd has...read more

5
It's always great to work on my veere's song and make it reach the place where it actually belongs, says Nav Sidhu on his bond with Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Music is one of the most essential sources that play a very pivotal role in our day-to-day lives. It requires a lot of hard work and devotion...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games