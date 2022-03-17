Vijay Malik’s ‘Dekhan De’ was an inspiration from his actual life story

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Vijay Malik dropped a pop romantic song ‘Dekhan De’ featuring Isha Sharma. The song has reached more than 2M views on YouTube.

‘Dekhan De’ is a whole package of the singer as he had sung, composed and written. It was written in in Haryanvi as he believes the language helps him to connect with people better.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your latest release. Please tell us all about “Dekhan De”.

“Even a glimpse of your beloved evokes euphoria in your body and peace and calmness in your soul.” This is what lead me to write Dekhan De.

During the challenging phase of lockdown, I was planning to launch a single on my own youtube channel which could manifest what I was going through. So, I started writing what I felt at that moment and when I shared that with my team, they were impressed and suggested I complete it. They thought it sounded refreshing and peaceful, justifying the emotions that all of us were going through, the pain of long distance relationships and the social limitations.

I was surprised with the response I got from people who I shared the idea of the song with and that brought happiness and motivation in my life. I then realised that my belief and vision in my music could reach people’s heart.

What’s the story behind it?

When I was working on this song, I was going through similar circumstances where my beloved was moving out of state for her career and I just wanted to capture all the lovely moments with her and I couldn't resist but fall in love with her once again. This helped me capture all my feelings in the song and eventually this lead to 'Dekhan De.'

That was when I also understood the pain of separation and what people around me would be suffering because of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Also, I chose to write this song in Haryanvi as the language helps me to connect with people better and I wanted to bring forward the soft and passionate version of love.

The song has more than 2M views on YouTube, what do you think on that?

Yes, more than 2 million views now on youtube, 4 million plus streams on resso and we are getting a lot of great comments. Some saw it as a Bollywood song and some considered it as the beginning of melodious era of Haryanvi Industry.

With each of my songs, I try to capture diverse feelings and this time, I chose to admire the persistence of love which grows and intensifies over time. Most of my romantic songs focus on the new exciting feeling of fondness when someone falls in love.

I‘m overwhelmed with the response from people and glad to see that they are able to relate to the song. I am thankful for all the love and support towards Dekhan De.

Please share a bit about your upcoming projects.

It is currently a bit confidential but I promise I won’t let my fans down. I will be doing a couple of dance songs as two dance numbers are in the pipeline at the moment.