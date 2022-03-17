Punjabi Superstar Singer Babbu Maan at the launch of music single 'Bhari Mehfil' by MeriTune music channel

MUMBAI: The new music single 'Bhari Mehfil' sung by none other than Punjabi Superstar Singer Babbu Maan, has been released on the MeriTune music channel on YouTube. The launch of the song took place on Wednesday at the Bombay Cocktail Bar in Andheri West, where the Superstar Babbu Maan graced the media and guests with his presence.

Along with Babbu Maan, several other guests were present for the launch of the song. Kunaal Vermaa, who has penned the lyrics of the song, Saanvi Dhiman, who is featured in the music video along with Babbu Maan, Patralikaa B, who has composed this spectacular song, Amol Dangi, who has provided exquisite music, and R Swami, the director of the music single. Dazzling singer Shipra Goyal was also present in support of the song.

While talking to the press, Babbu Maan shared his experience recording this Hindi song. Despite being a superstar, Babbu Maan is an incredibly humble person, who gave all the credit to the other artists. The guests were kind enough to sing a small piece of the song and made the spectators fall in awe of them.

Headed by Ishaan Kapoor, 'Bhari Mehfil' is MeriTune music channel's first music single. MeriTune is in the fast lane of bringing out more phenomenal music for the audience to relish. You can stream the song on all major streaming platforms as well as on the MeriTunes music channel on YouTube.