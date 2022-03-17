Moha by Geetanjali launches new "William Morris" collection dedicated to British polymath, William Morris

MUMBAI: Moha by Geetanjali, a popular handcrafted silver jewellery brand that offers a fusion of ethnic and contemporary designs, has unveiled its latest collection, “William Morris”. The collection is inspired by the designs of the iconic 19th-century British polymath, William Morris.

Seeking inspiration from William Morris's works and creating an eclectic collection that would drive people to pursue their goals with greater zeal and focus, Moha by Geetanjali came up with the “William Morris” collection. The contemporary collection caters to women with a keen sense of fashion and who like to dwell in aesthetics and design. The designs are staying authentic to William Morris’s body of work at the same time adhering to modern women’s preferences and style. The collection is pastel, lightweight, summary, and floral. There are a total of 50 unique designs made in this collection.

During his time (1834-1896), Morris gained fame as a pioneer of the arts and crafts movement in 19th century Britain. Going against the trend of industrialization, he emphasized handicraft being the best example of art.

Elaborating on the designs and the new collection, Geetanjali Gondhale, Founder / CEO, Moha by Geetanjali said, “I spent over one-and-a-half-year of research and contemplation on what our next collection should bring forth. My Eureka moment came as I observed the nature inspired works of Morris who created wonderful designs with leaves, bushes, trees, etc. Even after 126 years, Morris continues to inspire creators in 2022. Moha celebrates his work by bringing to you the renowned ‘Strawberry Thief’ work by Morris, in silver and red zircon earrings, and finger rings to name a few. Further, the ‘William Morris’ collection has designs to appeal to people and inspire them to be different in their pursuit of goals. We are confident that the design would resonate with the aspirational go-getters that today’s women are.”

Morris designed tapestries, wallpaper, fabrics, furniture, and stained-glass windows which have served as an inspiration behind the designs of fabric, wallpapers, book covers over the generations. While he found inspiration in nature, it is his work that has inspired the latest designs from Moha. The entire ‘William Morris’ collection is available online on www.mohabygeetanjali.com

Moha by Geetanjali is a designer silver jewellery brand founded in 2012 by Geetanjali Gondhale, a former advertising design professional with over 10 years of experience with reputed advertising and corporate houses. The brand has been conceptualized with the mission of creating environmentally sustainable luxury design jewellery that makes people look and feel good. The handcrafted silver jewellery from Moha offers a fusion of ethnic and contemporary designs to suit modern aspirations and traditional aesthetics alike.