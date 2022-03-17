It's always great to work on my veere's song and make it reach the place where it actually belongs, says Nav Sidhu on his bond with Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Music is one of the most essential sources that play a very pivotal role in our day-to-day lives. It requires a lot of hard work and devotion to improving the perception of a song in the eyes of the listeners. Boss Music Productions is one of those companies that strives to take music to the next level

At Boss Music Productions, Nav Sidhu has collaborated on several great songs with ace vocalists such as Hardy Sandhu for his recent hit song Bijlee Bijlee and Badshah for his song Jugnu, as well as several other hit singers such as Guru Randhawa and Jass Manak.

Nav Sidhu, who is known for his outstanding creativity and making any song a massive hit, has yet again failed to create hype in the minds of the audience with his astonishing creativity. Nav Sidhu and Hardy Sandhu share a great bond along with B-Prank.

Nav Sidhu took to his social media and shared a glimpse of pictures with his bro squad where they were all seen having a great time together.

Nav Sidhu has always made sure to make the audience go insane behind the catchy tunes and groovy beats of well-known singers like B-Prak, Harrdy Sandhu, Nirvair Pannu, and many more. Nav Sidhu acclaimed fame post his release of Bijlee Bijlee and felt that nothing could be better to work for my brother's song and help it to reach where it was actually acclaimed to be

Nav Sidhu is soon going to collaborate once again with ace singer Hardy Sandhu. The official announcement of the song will be released soon.