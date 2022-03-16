For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Mar 2022 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

The Remarkable Contribution of Mr. Amit K Shiva as a Director: His Music Videos, Concepts, Sets, and Stories

MUMBAI: Discussing filmmaking, the portion has enormously developed, welcoming different imperativeness to it. In the music business, the crowd has been checkered as far as their decisions and taste in music. The Director, at Photofit Music Company, Mr. Amit K Shiva with other Director Mr. Rajiv John Sauson and the producer, Photofit Music, Mr. Suresh Bhanushali bank on the open doors in the business arising with a record mark, Photofit Music.

The Director, Mr. Amit K Shiva, has figured on his tremendous portfolio in the space of the course he has served his contribution in arrangement with different perceived projects, few to name are "Jatt Yamla" by Photofit Music highlighting the dazzling Saba Khan and Manish Goplani, "Jaan Leja Baaki hai" delivered by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music a tune, in the fantastic background of Rann of Kutch. Next in the line is the track of devotion a project headed by Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Photofit Music, delivered the record mark Photofit Music on the great occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi - "Ganpati Bappa Morya" including Bigg Boss acclaim Vikas Phatak also known as Hindustani Bhau.

"Hum Haar Nahi Mante" is one such devoted melody that includes various notable characters from the business delivered under the pennant of Photofit Music, the idea of the track is likewise worked by the Director, Mr. Amit K Shiva. The tune highlights Ganesh Acharya, Krushna Abhishek, Kiran Kumar, Kashmira Shah, and others.

With the beginning of his profession, he worked with one of the renowned choreographers and Director Ganesh Acharya for long years and through the line, he has been part of the popular dance reality TV show Dance Sangram. Amit K Shiva has worked with many Bollywood films, TV serials, music collections, and stage shows till now. At the point when he began his profession, he was just 16 years of age. At first functioning as a foundation artist in numerous TV shows and stage shows towards filling in as a choreographer among those equivalent individuals was no easy matter in itself.The Director, Mr. Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music has contributed as a choreographer for different well-known projects with his flawless hang on dance as an ability.
His catalog has further expansion towards the bearing of songs like "Chand" Produced By Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music highlighting a couple of adoration, a real and reel couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi, an undertaking meticulously headed by, Mr. Rajiv John Sauson. The song was Directed by Mr. Amit K Shiva and assembled the story and screenplay, for this melodic track.

Being a dynamic character, he is the man of motion pictures and adores each talent on screen. The Director Mr. Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music joins his work profoundly, Resulting from his renowned filmography his work shows that Director Amit K Shiva has played out a critical situation inside the creation of some effective music collections with record name Photofit Music. The Director, Mr. Amit K Shiva has extended his transfer vocation, shifted, and changed his interpretation of the patterns and industry.

Director Amit K Shiva is in plenty of conversations these days for his new music album 'Jogan'. The song has fabulous sets and wonderful outfits, an indication of, a wonderful track to be launched in the industry. The music video additionally has a strong women's connotation, with the stunning Nishant Malkhani, following Saba Khan depicting the lead as a resilient lady who can settle on her own choices. His movies address a mix of rhythms and impacts, Soon to be delivered under the pennant of Photofit Music.

The director, Mr. Amit K Shiva, reckon on his contribution with this song “Jogan” a predilection for grand themes and visual extravaganzas.

