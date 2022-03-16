Singer Harrdy Sandhu says, "It has been a delight to work with boss music productions and Nav Sidhu"

MUMBAI: Punjabi songs and music Albums are doing Excellent in 2022 and some of them are winning hearts across the globe Boss Music Productions is a well-known and well-recognized music and film marketing company with an international reputation.

In a recent interview speaking about Boss Music Harrdy Sandhu said It has been a delight to work with Boss Music Productions and Nav Sidhu. “We have been in touch with Boss Music Productions for a long time and they have helped us on multiple projects; each time we have worked with them, it has been a delight! I like how they personalize plans for each project accordingly instead of copy-pasting a template for everything and I think this ability to customize separates them from their competitors. I wish them the best for everything they want to do in the future!”

Music promotion, music releases, music consultancy, international distribution, and influencer management are all areas where Boss Music Productions specializes. Nav Sidhu and Diljot Pannu are the two brothers, who founded this enterprise four years ago. Nav Sidhu’s passion for music inspired him to launch this firm alongside Diljot Pannu, who studied Information Technology and specialized in Digital Marketing in Australia and handled all the company’s technical needs and certifications. As a result, they put their talents, expertise, and innovative approach to function in this industry.

Boss Music Productions has offices in India and Australia, each with a talented, dynamic, and completely capable crew ready to respond to any query from all over the world.

Boss Music Productions became the leading Instagram promotional company in North India in a very short space of time. The organization has completed substantial projects, prompting them to grow its workforce globally.

https://www.instagram.com/bossmusicproductions/

Boss Music Productions is now branching out into Haryanvi and Devotional music. They promote Haryanvi and devotional music and have launched Haryanvi and devotional music labels. Their YouTube channel is also a tremendous hit, with millions of views across the platform. They are always willing to assist musicians in releasing their music on the YouTube platform.